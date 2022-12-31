99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, December 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester woman killed in median collision in Saint Paul

The woman's vehicle collided with the median wall near Interstate 94 on Friday night.

Fatal Crash graphic
Stock photo
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
December 31, 2022 02:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SAINT PAUL — A Rochester woman was killed in a crash on Friday night, Dec. 30, 2022, in Saint Paul.

The 2007 Chevrolet Avero was traveling south on Interstate 35 when they made a sudden lane change and lost control of the vehicle, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The vehicle then collided with the median wall near Interstate 94.

Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh, 31, of Rochester, was transported to Regions Hospital where she passed away. The road conditions were reported as dry. It is unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the report.

The Saint Paul Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Related Topics: ACCIDENTSMINNESOTA STATE PATROLPUBLIC SAFETYST. PAULROCHESTER
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What to read next
Noon Year's Eve Balloon.JPG
Local
Rochester families 'ring in the new year together' with a Noon Year's Eve party
The party invited exploration as a family, with kids trying out new toys, climbing playsets, dancing and celebrating with their party hats.
December 31, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Kellogg - Wabasha County map.png
Local
Kellogg man killed in 3-vehicle crash on Friday
The crash, near the top of the Kellogg hill on Minnesota Highway 42, closed a portion of the highway for about two hours while emergency crews responded to the crash.
December 31, 2022 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
preston veterans home
Local
2022 in Review: Preston works to increase housing market as veterans home opens in 2023
The Preston Veterans Home is set to open in June 2023, with an estimated 120 staff members caring for 54 veterans.
December 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Plainview - Wabasha County map.png
Local
4 injured in 3-vehicle Plainview crash on Friday afternoon
Two drivers and two passengers had non-life threatening injuries.
December 30, 2022 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell