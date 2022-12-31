Rochester woman killed in median collision in Saint Paul

SAINT PAUL — A Rochester woman was killed in a crash on Friday night, Dec. 30, 2022, in Saint Paul.

The 2007 Chevrolet Avero was traveling south on Interstate 35 when they made a sudden lane change and lost control of the vehicle, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The vehicle then collided with the median wall near Interstate 94.

Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh, 31, of Rochester, was transported to Regions Hospital where she passed away. The road conditions were reported as dry. It is unknown if alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the report.

The Saint Paul Fire Department also responded to the scene.