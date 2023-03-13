6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester woman knocks out power after hitting utility pole while driving drunk

The woman struck a utility pole on West River Road and River Bluffs Lane Northwest around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
March 13, 2023 12:07 PM

CASCADE TOWNSHIP — A 45-year-old Rochester woman was arrested after she crashed into a utility pole Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Cascade Township, according to Olmsted County Sheriff's Lt. Lee Rossman.

According to Rossman:

The woman struck a utility pole on West River Road and River Bluffs Lane Northwest around 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

She was treated for possible injuries and cleared by medical staff before being arrested for driving while intoxicated.

People's Co-op responding to the incident and restored power.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
