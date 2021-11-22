Rochester woman loses $27,000 to online scam

Rochester Police are again warning people to be wary of companies or individuals who ask for money in order for you to make money.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said a recent scam perpetrated against an elderly woman in Rochester is a perfect example of the type of fraud case that should cause people to be vigilant.

Starting on Oct. 13, a woman, age 76, was contacted through Facebook messenger through the profile of one of her friends on the site, Moilanen said. However, it is likely the friend's account was hacked or a false account, and the victim was communicating with another person or persons.

From the friend's account, the victim received a message saying that friend had received a grant to help provide assistance in paying bills. The message added that the friend had received $200,000 in grant assistance and only had to pay a fee of $15,000 to get the money, Moilanen said.

The victim then reached out to the grant provider, which had the victim mail four checks totaling $27,000 through this past weekend to an address in South Carolina.

"She sent them $27,000 and never received any money," Moilanen said. "When she spoke to her brother about it, she realized it was a scam. "

Moilanen said scams that promise large amounts of money for people who send in smaller amounts to pay fees or taxes upfront are often scams. Another variant, he said, is where a person will be told they won a lottery, but need to pay the taxes before receiving the money.