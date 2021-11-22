SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester woman loses $27,000 to online scam

Woman sent money to try to earn a grant to pay for her bills.

Police lights crime
stock photo
Brian Todd
By Brian Todd
November 22, 2021 09:27 AM
Share

Rochester Police are again warning people to be wary of companies or individuals who ask for money in order for you to make money.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said a recent scam perpetrated against an elderly woman in Rochester is a perfect example of the type of fraud case that should cause people to be vigilant.

Starting on Oct. 13, a woman, age 76, was contacted through Facebook messenger through the profile of one of her friends on the site, Moilanen said. However, it is likely the friend's account was hacked or a false account, and the victim was communicating with another person or persons.

ALSO READ: Hunter shot during deer drive in NE Rochester Hunting party unsure who shot the victim.
From the friend's account, the victim received a message saying that friend had received a grant to help provide assistance in paying bills. The message added that the friend had received $200,000 in grant assistance and only had to pay a fee of $15,000 to get the money, Moilanen said.

The victim then reached out to the grant provider, which had the victim mail four checks totaling $27,000 through this past weekend to an address in South Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT

"She sent them $27,000 and never received any money," Moilanen said. "When she spoke to her brother about it, she realized it was a scam. "

Moilanen said scams that promise large amounts of money for people who send in smaller amounts to pay fees or taxes upfront are often scams. Another variant, he said, is where a person will be told they won a lottery, but need to pay the taxes before receiving the money.

Related Topics: CRIME AND COURTSCRIME AND COURTSPUBLIC SAFETYROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTY
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts