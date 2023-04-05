Rochester woman out $30k in Bitcoin scam

ROCHESTER — A woman is out $30,000 after being scammed into buying Bitcoin.

On March 30, 2023, a 71-year-old Rochester woman received a phone call from a person identifying themselves as an Amazon employee, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

The person told the woman her bank account was being hacked by someone in Europe, and she needed to take money out of her account and buy Bitcoin.

The woman withdrew $15,000 from her bank account twice and purchased Bitcoin. She provided the Bitcoin information to the man posing as an Amazon employee.

Now, she’s out $30,000 in Bitcoin.

“If you’re buying Bitcoin, it’s extremely difficult to ever get your money back,” Moilanen said.