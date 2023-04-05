50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Rochester woman out $30k in Bitcoin scam

The woman withdrew $30,000 from her bank account after a scam call from a man posing as an Amazon employee.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Today at 10:23 AM

ROCHESTER — A woman is out $30,000 after being scammed into buying Bitcoin.

On March 30, 2023, a 71-year-old Rochester woman received a phone call from a person identifying themselves as an Amazon employee, Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

The person told the woman her bank account was being hacked by someone in Europe, and she needed to take money out of her account and buy Bitcoin.

The woman withdrew $15,000 from her bank account twice and purchased Bitcoin. She provided the Bitcoin information to the man posing as an Amazon employee.

Now, she’s out $30,000 in Bitcoin.

“If you’re buying Bitcoin, it’s extremely difficult to ever get your money back,” Moilanen said.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
