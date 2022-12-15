Rochester woman reported slashed tire, suspicious man Tuesday night

ROCHESTER — A suspicious man reportedly approached a woman after she discovered her tire was slashed late Tuesday night, Dec. 13.

Rochester Police received a report Wednesday morning, Dec. 14, of a woman who left the retail store where she works at around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday and walked to her car. Another car was parked next to her. The driver of that car kept looking into her car, Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

The woman left the parking lot and felt her car driving differently. She returned to the lit parking lot, where she saw one of her tires had been slashed.

The woman reported that an older tan box-shaped car circled her parked car multiple times before a man got out and approached her. He first asked the woman if she needed a ride, then asked her for cash for gas.

The man then commented that the woman was younger than what he thought she was, Moilanen said.

The man walked to a different car with its lights on, then got in his car and drove away.

Moilanen said the man could have been a good Samaritan, but it was “weird that he made that comment about her age.”