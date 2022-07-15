SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rochester woman scammed out of $33K

"It's virtually impossible to get any suspects in these cases," Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen said. "They don't use real names, they spoof the phone number and more times than not, they're from some other country."

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
July 15, 2022 09:27 AM
ROCHESTER — A 75-year-old Rochester woman was scammed out of $33,000 earlier this month, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the woman's computer locked up the morning of July 8, 2022, and her screen told her to contact "Microsoft support."

A man claiming to be a Microsoft employee told her the company could fix the potential issue but that her bank accounts had been accessed. He told her to withdraw money, convert it to Bitcoin and send it. She sent $33,000, according to Moilanen.

The woman realized she had been scammed and contacted law enforcement July 14, 2022.

Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
