Rochester woman scammed out of $33K

ROCHESTER — A 75-year-old Rochester woman was scammed out of $33,000 earlier this month, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen, the woman's computer locked up the morning of July 8, 2022, and her screen told her to contact "Microsoft support."

A man claiming to be a Microsoft employee told her the company could fix the potential issue but that her bank accounts had been accessed. He told her to withdraw money, convert it to Bitcoin and send it. She sent $33,000, according to Moilanen.

The woman realized she had been scammed and contacted law enforcement July 14, 2022.

"It's virtually impossible to get any suspects in these cases," Moilanen said. "They don't use real names, they spoof the phone number and more times than not, they're from some other country."