Rochester woman scammed out of over $1,800 in puppy scam

Scammers, preying on a woman after she lost her dog, eventually scammed her out of $1,884 with a promise of a new puppy.

Scam graphic
Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Mark Wasson
By Mark Wasson
Today at 9:48 AM

ROCHESTER — A 50-year-old Rochester woman was scammed out of $1,884 in a puppy selling scam earlier this year, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The woman posted in a Facebook group in January of 2023 that she had lost her dog when a person reached out to her to say she could buy a puppy for $450.

The woman agreed to pick up the puppy from Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Feb. 5, 2023, but the person said a family member had a medical emergency and they would have to cancel the pick up.

The two parties eventually agreed to ship the dog to the Rochester woman but the woman was told contradictory things about where the dog was, leading the woman to believe she had been scammed.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
