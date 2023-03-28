Rochester woman scammed out of over $1,800 in puppy scam

ROCHESTER — A 50-year-old Rochester woman was scammed out of $1,884 in a puppy selling scam earlier this year, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

The woman posted in a Facebook group in January of 2023 that she had lost her dog when a person reached out to her to say she could buy a puppy for $450.

The woman agreed to pick up the puppy from Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Feb. 5, 2023, but the person said a family member had a medical emergency and they would have to cancel the pick up.

The two parties eventually agreed to ship the dog to the Rochester woman but the woman was told contradictory things about where the dog was, leading the woman to believe she had been scammed.