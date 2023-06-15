Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester woman sentenced to over 4 years for manslaughter related to overdose death

Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 26, of Rochester, and her co-defendant, Brandon James Mann, 26, of Stewartville, were both given years-long sentences for providing a man counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Nicole Jeanne Thorson
Nicole Jeanne Thorson.
Contributed / Goodhue County Sheriff's Office
Today at 10:57 AM

RED WING — A Rochester woman was sentenced to 58 months in prison for her role in the overdose death of a Roseville man in 2021.

Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 26, appeared before District Judge Douglas Bayley on June 15, 2023, in a Goodhue County District courtroom after she pleaded guilty to felony second-degree manslaughter for culpable negligence. The plea deal dismissed a third-degree murder charge and a third-degree drug sale charge, both felonies.

Bayley credited Thorson with 367 days for time served and ordered her to jointly pay any possible restitution with her co-defendant, Brandon James Mann, 26, of Stewartville.

Mann was sentenced in April 2023 to 48 months in prison after he pleaded to a second-degree manslaughter charge for his role in the Roseville man's death.

Thorson and Mann were both initially charged with felony third-degree murder for selling a man counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. Critics say charging people with murder regarding overdose deaths doesn't work to lessen harm to the community, while prosecutors hail the tactic as another prong to address opioid use in the country .

According to the criminal complaint:

The Roseville man, identified as B.M., bought dozens of pills he believed to be prescription opioids from Thorson and Mann in December 2021.

Eight of those pills later found in B.M.'s residence would later test positive for fentanyl following a March 2022 Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension lab test.

Brandon James Mann
Brandon James Mann.
Contributed / Minnesota Department of Corrections

B.M. was found deceased Dec. 21, 2021, in his Roseville apartment by members of the Roseville Fire Department. Autopsy results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner in February 2022 listed the cause of death as "complications of fentanyl toxicity."

Investigators found multiple phone and social media messages between B.M., Mann and Thorson regarding the selling of the pills.

During a series of messages between the three, Mann would tell B.M. the pills are not fentanyl but to be careful with taking them.

"Can't imagine the guilt I'd feel if you od'd ya know," Mann wrote in one message to B.M.

Law enforcement learned that B.M. purchased 10 counterfeit pills imprinted with M-30 from Thorson on Dec. 9, 2021, at a Kwik Trip in Zumbrota. M-30 imprinted pills have been involved in several overdoses, according to law enforcement.

In a January 2022 statement to law enforcement, Mann said he sold B.M. Xanax and Oxycontin but that he tested them and they came back negative for fentanyl. Mann told law enforcement that he tested one out of 10 pills and that he did not know what was in all of them.

Thorson also told police she sold pills to B.M.

Mark Wasson has been a public safety reporter with Post Bulletin since May 2022. Previously, he worked as a general assignment reporter in the southwest metro and as a public safety reporter in Willmar, Minn. Readers can reach Mark at mwasson@postbulletin.com.
