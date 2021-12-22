Rochester woman sentenced to probation for arson, motor vehicle theft

A Rochester woman charged with arson and stealing a vehicle was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court to five years of supervised probation.

Angela Fawn Spears, 36, was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court by Judge Pamela King to two concurrent five-year sentences of supervised probation. The sentences are a stay of imposition.

Spears pleaded guilty in October to second-degree arson and theft of a motor vehicle. The two charges are the results of two separate incidents.

Spears was charged in February with theft of a motor vehicle after she took a car that was left running in the parking lot of Olympik Village apartments. In June, she was charged with arson after setting a pile of clothing on fire in a residence in the 600 block of Northern Hills Drive Northeast.