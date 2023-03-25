Rochester woodcarvers share smiles and creativity

ROCHESTER — Terry Johnson loves to make people smile with his creations.

He’s imagined and exaggerated human characters as woodcarved caricatures since 1984. Each caricature follows a theme, such as fishermen, cowboys and Vikings fans.

“I enjoy caricature carvings because you can … exaggerate your characters and some of them end up looking like other people, which is strange,” Johnson said.

As a “fast carver,” Johnson said the miniature carvings are the hardest as every detail requires a magnifying glass.

He’s largely taken the last few years off from carving due to arthritis. But now that his hands are cooperating again, he entered a horse-themed carving in the People’s Choice contest at the Rochester Woodcarving Show on March 25 and 26.

“Carvers are nice people,” Johnson said. “They say every minute you carve adds a minute to your life, so I’ve got to get carving here.”

While sharing his sense of humor in carving and “getting smiles out of people,” Johnson hopes to sustain the artistry through the next generations.

“It would be nice to get more people started carving. Our club has numbers have been down there because kids play video games instead of carving all day. It’s hard to get them interested in anything else, it’s a shame,” Johnson said. “It’s a good hobby to keep going.”

Terry Johnson, of Grand Meadow, enjoys making people smile with his woodcarved caricatures. He shared his display at the Rochester Woodcarving Show at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds 4-H Building in Rochester on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

The show encourages interest in woodcarving, from exploring and appreciating the variety of skills to learning how to woodturn with the Zumbro Valley Woodturners. The show’s co-chair and Rochester Woodcarvers Club member Mike Snyder said anyone can learn to carve wood.

“It’s really having a chance to show off puzzles and all the other artwork here and talking to people,” Snyder said about the show at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds 4-H Building. “So many people don’t ever see puzzles this intricate and stuff like that, and they don’t realize that most all of these are carved and decorated are just regular folks who do it as a hobby.”

He spun and pointed out his curious puzzles between two tables at the show, one where people viewed secret opening boxes and large burrs, and the other where people played their hand at solving the puzzles. The key to his puzzles: sharing the creative joy with people.

A selection of Mike Snyder's puzzles at the Rochester Woodcarving Show at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds 4-H Building in Rochester on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

“My goal with puzzles and the public is to just have people have some fun,” Snyder said. “You don’t have to understand the theory behind how you design three-dimensional (puzzles and) all the geometry that goes into building this sort of thing. No, that’s not for normal people. Just enjoy it as art or playing with.”

The art of woodturning also showcases another beautiful and “therapeutic” aspect of working with wood, Zumbro Valley Woodturners member Steve Brown said. The woodturners utilize a lathe machine to create bowls, vases and pens. Member John Thorson said, “it’s carving with a lathe supplying the power.”

“You don’t always know what you’re going to get and your mind kind of gets plugged into the project in front of you, and all of a sudden you realize you’re not thinking too much about all the other things that were going on,” Brown said.

Thorson turns his bowls twice, with green wood that then dries for eight to ten months before setting in its final shape.

“My goal is to have an heirloom,” Thorson said, “to turn something that the family can use on holiday meals and pass it down to the next group. And that is a win.”

Steve Brown, of Lake City, showcases the art of woodturning during the Rochester Woodcarving Show at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds 4-H Building in Rochester on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He sees woodturning as “therapeutic.” Brown is a member of the Zumbro Valley Woodturners Club. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

As each wood artist creates their own style, they hope the show also inspires the next generations of woodcarvers and woodturners.

“We are a group of individuals,” Thorson said. And Brown added, “But we learn from each other. I’ve learned so much from these guys hanging around the club, it’s amazing.”

If you go

What: Rochester Woodcarving Show and Zumbro Valley Woodturners

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 26

Where: Olmsted County Fairgrounds 4-H Building, 1508 Aune Drive, Rochester

Cost: Free admission

Steve Brown smiles as John Thorson of Mazeppa shares about different wood types and bowl styles at the Rochester Woodcarving Show in Rochester on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Both are members of the Zumbro Valley Woodturners Club. “I really keep my eyes open, and actually as I’m driving around I’m looking at ditches and woods to see burrows, the round growth that occurs on the trunk of a tree. Because that’s usually got a really intense, different kind of character wood," Brown said. "It really is interesting and when you cut those things open and put them on the lathe … they’re just beautiful.” Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin

As wood shavings cover their corner of the floor, the Zumbro Valley Woodturners answer questions about the art of woodturning during the Rochester Woodcarving Show at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds 4-H Building in Rochester on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Rebecca Mitchell / Post Bulletin