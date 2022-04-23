SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Rochester YMCA gives away furnishings, supplies as new director plans new course

Kristina Lemmer brings years of community experience to her new role at the Y.

ymca rochester
YMCA volunteers look at the remaining books and supplies after the open house at the former Y building in Rochester on Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
April 23, 2022 04:10 PM
ROCHESTER — The Rochester YMCA might not have a physical building anymore, but by no means has the organization left the community.

In fact, the YMCA just hired Kristina Lemmer to be the executive director of community engagement.

“We're leaving a building, not a community. We’re actually looking at Rochester as a new way of serving the community,” Mike Lavin, YMCA’s vice president of operations, said. “We want to show up in more places and spaces throughout the Rochester community. And we want to serve more people and be where they're at. We don't want to have a central location where people have to come to us. We're going to go to them.”

Lemmer brings years of experience in serving communities, with a background in human services, education and nonprofits. She saw the job posting and thought it would be a good fit.

“I have experience in community, the Y’s mission resonates with myself and my values, and I saw a need,” Lemmer said. “I wanted to use my skills to support the need, and to lead the next iteration of the Y and our partnership with the community, and nonprofits, the schools and places of worship.”

The YMCA has continued with some of its programming, with more to come this summer. This is in addition to the Rochester YMCA Early Childhood Learning Center that continues to operate and serves more than 130 kids daily.

“Our primary focus right now to jumpstart us is going to be working with the school district. We are going to be doing some of our teen Thrive programming at the high school starting this summer, and also this fall,” Lavin said. “We're working also with the elementary schools to provide YMCA services for kids activities, in collaboration with their current activities that we're doing."

Lavin added that the YMCA is also working with Olmsted County to see if the organization can pair YMCA programming with nature and outdoor experiences, something the YMCA has a long history of doing in Rochester.

Lemmer only began her role three days ago, so, though she has plenty of ideas for how to grow the YMCA’s services and offerings in Rochester, she views her role right now as being a “good steward of what foundation has been laid, and to listen to the community and the board members who are leading this work as well, and understand those needs.”

Rochester Area Family YMCA
The Rochester Area Family YMCA on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

She spent her first weekend in her role at the former YMCA building, holding the door for the scores of community members who took part in the open house on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

The community was invited to pick up furniture and supplies that were used in the former YMCA facility, as the organization prepares to sell the property. Items including office furniture and supplies, toys and sports and fitness equipment were all but gone within a couple hours.

Lemmer stressed the necessity of meeting the community and hearing what members are looking for from the YMCA. She invited members to contact her with programming ideas or questions at kristina.lemmer@ymcanorth.org .

Related Topics: ROCHESTER
