Rochester YMCA to hold community celebration before it closes building's doors

ROCHESTER — As the Rochester YMCA prepares to close its 58-year-old building in southwest Rochester, it will host a celebration Jan. 28 through Jan. 30 and is opening the facility to the local community to join activities before it closes.

The Y also is inviting people to share their stories of what the Y has meant to their family and friends over the years. They can share experiences, fond memories, and commitment to the Rochester community through the Y.

Here are the activities you can sign up for:

Friday, Jan. 28: Open to the community, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Open gymnasium, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Open swim, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Racquetball*, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 29: Open to the community, noon to 5 p.m.; Open gymnasium, noon to 5 p.m.; Water exercise class*, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Group fitness*, noon to 2 p.m.; Pickleball, noon to 5 p.m.; Racquetball, noon to 5 p.m.: Former team members and YMCA volunteers reunion, 10 a.m. to noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday, Jan. 30: Open to the community, noon to 5 p.m.; Open gymnasium, noon to 5 p.m.; Open swim, noon to 5 p.m.; Group fitness*, noon to 2 p.m.; Pickleball, noon to 5 p.m.; New Day church service, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

* Reservations are required for activities with asterisks and will be open 72 hours prior to the event. For more information and to make reservations, go here .