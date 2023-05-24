99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester youth shine in new annual talent show

“They cheer you on. Even if you make a mistake, they’ll still love you,” said Ali, a Rochester Boys and Girls Club youth member about her fellow members and staff at the club.

The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
The teen dance team performs during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Today at 10:05 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester youth took center stage on Tuesday night.

When Ali joined the teen dance team on the Civic Theatre stage she went with the support of the Boys and Girls Club members and staff. She loves to dance with a smile–and bring out a smile from the audience.

“Everybody here is super supportive, like super supportive. So people are good at if you get nervous or something, they be like, ‘It’s OK, you’re going to do great. I see you performing,’” Ali, 11, said. “They cheer you on. Even if you make a mistake, they’ll still love you.”

Find more news important to you

Ali said the opportunity to dance and perform with the club over the past two years is “so fun. We get a lot of opportunities and I love it here.” It’s the special tricks, arm whooshes and dance kicks that she loves to share.

She started dancing with her cousins when they choreographed routines for family events such as Christmas. At the first public talent showcase on Tuesday, Ali performed in a group dance called Black and White. The dance highlights how “awesome” people of all backgrounds are and to “show people like, ‘Hey, we can do what you can do.’ Like we’re all the same,” Ali said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It just makes me so happy (to dance) and when I see people they be like, ‘Ooh, she can really dance.’ I just love it,” Ali said.

In the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester’s first public talent show, youth showcased their skills in poetry, songs, dances and painting. Club resource development director Kaitlyn Glasswell said the youth share their talents in quarterly talent shows at the club. From first-time performers to seasoned speech makers, CEO Chad Campbell said youth learn and grow in the performance process, including the value of their self-worth.

“This is just an evening to celebrate them and their talent and where they’re at in their journey,” Glasswell said about the showcase with a small crowd of supporters.

The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
Local
Photos: The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on May 23, 2023
The Boys and Girls Club held its Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
May 23, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott

“It’s exciting because you get to dance somewhere where more people than club gets to see you and people in public and it feels really nice too,” said 13-year-old club youth Aiyana.

As a performer and supporter, Penelope lead the children’s dance group in twirling around the stage and jumping excitedly when they finished their performances. The five to six-year-olds group danced with glow sticks, scarves and lots of energy. Penelope said her favorite parts were “doing partner things” and “being together and having fun.”

For her second time on stage, Aiyana came with two goals: to be less nervous and “do better.” She flexed her dance moves and energy alongside Ali and fellow teen dancers in the Black and White performance.

“When we do dance everybody kind of just goes with it and if we see a move that somebody would like then we add it in so everybody’s included,” Aiyana said.

The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
Ali, left, Khalia, and Aiyana help Persayus with her hair while getting ready before the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
Club members cheer on their youth development professionals from backstage as they perform during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
Penelope reacts as her makeup is done by Keyla while getting ready before the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
Penelope, right, performs alongside another 5-6 year old club member during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
Boys and Girls Club member Alex performs spoken word during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
Boys and Girls Club member Trystan sings "Lonely" during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
The 5-6 year old club members dance to "Dancing in the Dark" during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
Gio Hernandez, youth development professional, and club member Lexi fist bump after their performance during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in feature reporting as well as enhancing online articles. Readers can reach Rebecca at 507-285-7681 or rmitchell@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
VFW Grand Opening
Local
American history camp debuts June 11 in Rochester
May 23, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Rochester International Airport
Local
Reader is looking for a quicker way to Atlanta
May 23, 2023 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Answer Man
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester's new Sustainability and Resiliency Commission seeks members
May 23, 2023 11:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


20230523_Oklahoma vs. Austin Robertson Cup Championship_019.jpg
Sports
Austin Bruins' historic season ends in heartbreak with one-goal title-game loss
May 23, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Prep
Photos: Mayo, Century boys lacrosse on May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Prep
Photos: Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals on May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 06:28 PM
 · 
By  Daniel Jacobi II
Schaeffer Academy, Lourdes Section 1A boys tennis finals
Prep
Lourdes finds a way, heads to state boys tennis tournament for 16th straight season
May 23, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff