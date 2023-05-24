Rochester youth shine in new annual talent show

ROCHESTER — Rochester youth took center stage on Tuesday night.

When Ali joined the teen dance team on the Civic Theatre stage she went with the support of the Boys and Girls Club members and staff. She loves to dance with a smile–and bring out a smile from the audience.

“Everybody here is super supportive, like super supportive. So people are good at if you get nervous or something, they be like, ‘It’s OK, you’re going to do great. I see you performing,’” Ali, 11, said. “They cheer you on. Even if you make a mistake, they’ll still love you.”

Ali said the opportunity to dance and perform with the club over the past two years is “so fun. We get a lot of opportunities and I love it here.” It’s the special tricks, arm whooshes and dance kicks that she loves to share.

She started dancing with her cousins when they choreographed routines for family events such as Christmas. At the first public talent showcase on Tuesday, Ali performed in a group dance called Black and White. The dance highlights how “awesome” people of all backgrounds are and to “show people like, ‘Hey, we can do what you can do.’ Like we’re all the same,” Ali said.

“It just makes me so happy (to dance) and when I see people they be like, ‘Ooh, she can really dance.’ I just love it,” Ali said.

In the Boys and Girls Club of Rochester’s first public talent show, youth showcased their skills in poetry, songs, dances and painting. Club resource development director Kaitlyn Glasswell said the youth share their talents in quarterly talent shows at the club. From first-time performers to seasoned speech makers, CEO Chad Campbell said youth learn and grow in the performance process, including the value of their self-worth.

“This is just an evening to celebrate them and their talent and where they’re at in their journey,” Glasswell said about the showcase with a small crowd of supporters.

“It’s exciting because you get to dance somewhere where more people than club gets to see you and people in public and it feels really nice too,” said 13-year-old club youth Aiyana.

As a performer and supporter, Penelope lead the children’s dance group in twirling around the stage and jumping excitedly when they finished their performances. The five to six-year-olds group danced with glow sticks, scarves and lots of energy. Penelope said her favorite parts were “doing partner things” and “being together and having fun.”

For her second time on stage, Aiyana came with two goals: to be less nervous and “do better.” She flexed her dance moves and energy alongside Ali and fellow teen dancers in the Black and White performance.

“When we do dance everybody kind of just goes with it and if we see a move that somebody would like then we add it in so everybody’s included,” Aiyana said.

Ali, left, Khalia, and Aiyana help Persayus with her hair while getting ready before the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Club members cheer on their youth development professionals from backstage as they perform during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Penelope reacts as her makeup is done by Keyla while getting ready before the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Penelope, right, performs alongside another 5-6 year old club member during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Boys and Girls Club member Alex performs spoken word during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Boys and Girls Club member Trystan sings "Lonely" during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

The 5-6 year old club members dance to "Dancing in the Dark" during the Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Rochester Civic Theatre in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin