Rochester zoning map update sparks concern near Pill Hill

ROCHESTER — Proposed changes to Rochester’s zoning map are raising concerns in a portion of southwest Rochester as added development flexibility creeps into a historic neighborhood.

“We would respectfully ask the city, as it considers expanding its commercial footprint, to also consider the impact this has on our history and heritage,” said Sundeep Khosla, a resident of the Historic Southwest neighborhood. “This particular part of Third Street includes the Mayo Foundation House, the Damon House and many historic homes.”

The city’s zoning map seeks to guide what type of development could be considered in specific sections in the city, and work dating back to 2014 has sought to update development guidelines, leaving some inconsistencies between the zoning map in the recently adopted unified development code and the city’s 2018 comprehensive plan.

The proposed zoning map update seeks to clarify some expectations for how the city will likely grow and evolve over time.

In all, 3,189 of the 48,764 individual parcels in the city are recommended to see some change.

Zoning changing allowed uses

For Khosla’s home and others that sit between Second Street Southwest and Third Street Southwest, that means an area currently restricted to single-family homes would become open to mixed-use development that caters to the nearby transit corridor.

The switch could allow development of commercial uses, as well as apartments and hotels, if property owners opt to sell or redevelop their properties.

When it comes to the areas south of Third Avenue, including Mayo Foundation House and Damon House, some flexibility is also being added, but the area would remain dedicated to low-density residential housing, meaning some limited-scale multi-family housing could be built.

The Mayo Foundation House in Rochester. Post Bulletin file photo

“This zoning decision would destroy the very essence of this neighborhood and for that reason, we are strongly opposed to it,” Khosla said, adding that neighbors are working on a response to the proposed changes, which could be presented for Rochester City Council review in October.

Community Development planner Ed Caples said a zoning change doesn’t necessarily mean new development is imminent.

He pointed to areas north of Second Street Southwest that saw similar zoning changes in 2019 that remain largely unchanged.

“As far as I’m aware there have been two R2X projects there in the past four to five years,” he said, referring to the zoning change that allowed more residential diversity in part of the Kutzky Park neighborhood that had been zoned for only single-family homes prior to 2019. “It’s a long transformation.”

Past zoning changes in Rochester

When the sections of the Kutzky Park neighborhood were rezoned, the neighborhoods south of Second Street were largely untouched, based on the fact that home prices would likely stymie development.

Since the initial change, there have been a variety of calls for more conformity. Most recently, several council members said they want to see options for more development flexibility in the area immediately surrounding Saint Marys Hospital and along Second Street Southwest.

“I really want to see an equitable distribution of R2X throughout the city,” council member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick said during a March 6 study session that launched the current zoning map update.

Caples said the recommended zoning changes seek to meet the council’s vision, but the council members could tweak them before they are adopted.

In addition to some areas along Second Street Southwest, the transit-oriented and flexible residential zones were added in 2019 to areas along Fourth Street Southeast in the ward she represents, and similar zoning was implemented along Broadway Avenue, north and south of downtown.

While some transit-oriented zoning is proposed to be added along Second Street Southwest, the recommendation calls for scaling it back along the ends of Broadway, where initial projections called for a longer transit corridor.

For some areas north of the Rochester Recreation Center and south of Crossroads Shopping Center, that means allowed building heights could be reduced from 65 feet to 35 feet, but gas stations, automotive centers and other uses restricted from transit zones would be allowed without special permission.

Caples said there’s a variety of other proposed changes found throughout the city, which are mapped online at tinyurl.com/mr34jx8r. The interactive map also includes details regarding existing zoning and conflicts between the zoning and land use maps.

Open house events on zoning changes

In an effort to gather input on the recommended changes, as well as educate property owners about the proposed map updates, Rochester Community Development staff is holding a pair of in-person open house events at 125 Live, 125 Elton Hills Drive NW. Times are:



11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22.

6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

No formal presentations are planned at the events.

Caples said city staff have already started fielding calls with questions and concerns about the proposed changes, which shows a high level of interest.

“I expect a pretty good turn out at the open houses,” he said.

Once the open houses are completed, Community Development staff expect to prepare recommended changes to the city’s zoning map for Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission review, which is anticipated on Sept. 13 with a public hearing.

A public hearing on the proposed map changes will also be part of the Rochester City Council review, which is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 2.