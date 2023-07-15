Rochesterfest ain't like the old days; maybe it's better

Dear Answer Man: With another Rochesterfest in the books, a few questions came to mind and I thought of you first as you are the quintessential source of all knowledge.

With it being the 40th anniversary of the town's annual festival, I was surprised that there wasn't more hoopla. No big events like it seemed there used to be (I'm remembering the lumberjack contests in the past for example), or maybe a carnival like other towns much smaller have during their celebrations, especially since the theme was "Be a Kid Again." Is it a matter of cost? Or is it just not as big of a deal as it once was in the past?

Also, why didn't KTTC carry the parade this year on TV? I was not able to attend and was looking forward to watching it. I noticed that KAAL ran a half hour highlight show of it which was nice to see. Just a curious local resident who wonders if others maybe had some of the same questions. — Festival Fan.

Dear Festival Fan,

With the Post Bulletin — Answer Man's meal ticket — one of the sponsors, forgive me if I see this year's Rochesterfest as a glass (of beer from the beer garden) half full. Still, wanting to get some answers to your specific questions, I reached out to Stephen Rose, executive director of Rochesterfest.

Let's start with the broadcast of the parade. According to Rose, rights for the parade coverage were dropped by KTTC a few years back (hence the reason you saw no parade coverage on that station). Instead, KAAL has bought the parade coverage rights. Getting ramped up to full coverage of the parade is a work in progress. You need to have the parade lineup far enough in advance so that you have notes and something to say about each parade entry as it passes by. You need to find a place to have power, a good view of the parade where you set up your cameras and commentary.

As you mentioned, KAAL did have some coverage of the parade it broadcast. Rose said KAAL is hopeful that next year the news station will be able to broadcast the parade live.

As for some of the items you'd hoped to see, Rose talked about the lineup of events and activities at this year's Rochesterfest.

The lumberjack event, he said, along with the hot air balloon — another bygone festival activity that's often asked about — are dependent on the vendor agreeing to participate.

"Some of those pieces, they’re not interested in being part of it anymore," Rose said.

And, if after a couple of years of being told "No thanks" by vendors, Rose said he stops calling them. Hey, the guy can take a hint.

You also mentioned a carnival, and while there was not technically a carnival there — Rose said it's not really feasible at Soldiers Field Park — there were plenty of family friendly fun activities during family nights on Wednesday and Thursday. This included 28 booths with games and giveaways, and Rochester Fire Department setting up hoses so you can shoot water a mock up of a house. And the barrel train was a fun ride for kids.

"There was a lot of things to do, and you just have to get down there to participate," Rose said.

He said a big surprise was the response to ABBA tribute band FABBAulous on Thurusday night. Rose said that concert drew a "big turnout."

And turnout overall is certainly trending back up with the pandemic in the rearview mirror.

"We were satisfied with the turnout," Rose said. "I mean, you can always hope for more, though it was packed every night down there, and people seemed to enjoy themselves a lot."

Rochesterfest is only about three weeks in the past, and already Rose is working on next year's festival. So, if you have suggestions, email him at director@rochesterfest.com . And mark your calendar for next year. The festival is held during the third full week of June each year.

A parade of questions is always welcome. Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .