Canceling Rochesterfest -- the city's biggest summer party -- wasn’t easy for Judy Braatz.
“It’s such a difficult decision,” said this year’s chairwoman. “So much planning has already gone into it, but with the uncertainty of COVID-19, we felt this was the best decision.”
In January, the business development representative for Think Bank and former longtime membership director for the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, said she looked forward to emerging ideas for this year’s event.
“I was really excited about it and really looking forward to it, but I feel good about this decision because whoever thought this would be going on this long?” she said Monday.
While the annual dayslong event has seen activities canceled due to weather conditions in the recent past, this appears to be the first time the full celebration has been scrubbed since it started in 1983.
The decision paves the way for possible alternatives.
While the state’s stay-at-home order is expected to be lifted by the festivals' original start date, June 20, Rochesterfest executive director Brandon Helgeson said it seems unlikely that large gatherings would be given the green light.
He also acknowledged some people may be hesitant to attend.
“Our first and foremost concern is obviously going to be the safety of the community and our neighbors,” he added.
It’s a sentiment echoed by Braatz. “Our community safety has to be first,” she said
The first-year Rochesterfest director has been meeting with members from the Rochester Police Department’s Safe City Nights event, Rochester Civic Music, Rochester Downtown Alliance, Rochester Park and Recreation and Rochester Public Library to discuss options for an alternative event. Subcommittee members met with other event organizers, city officials, health care professionals and regional industry peers.
The downtown alliance has already announced it is delaying the start of the weekly Thursdays Downtown to at least July, and city officials have raised questions about Fourth of July activities at Silver Lake Park.
“The Fourth of July is only one day, but do you use those resources for an end of the pandemic event or something like that?” Rochester Parks and Recreation Director Paul Widman, pointing to the potential for collaboration with other organizations.
Steven Schmidt, general manager of the Rochester Music Department, also cited plans to remain flexible with programming connected to summer events.
Braatz said she expects to discuss alternative plans during a Tuesday Rochesterfest board meeting.
“I’m anxious to hear some of the options we may have available,” she said.