Following discussions with the Rochesterfest COVID-19 sub-committee, similar groups and events, local government, health care professionals, event partners and regional industry peers, the Rochesterfest Board has decided to cancel the event as scheduled, June 20-28, and is exploring other options.
The board has come to the following conclusions regarding Rochesterfest:
• The regularly scheduled event dates of June 20–June 28 have been cancelled.
• The COVID-19 sub-committee will continue to work through the process of this impact to partner events, vendors, sponsors and all others affected by this decision.
• The Rochesterfest Board and its COVID-19 sub-committee will continue to work through this timely and challenging process of implementing policies and procedures needed to handle the effects of this cancellation. The board will look to adapt changes to its bylaws to pursue alternate dates and event options.
• The board will look to other area events and organizations to share resources and ideas for an alternate “City Celebration”.
“With the health and safety of attendees and the community of greatest importance, this decision was made with careful deliberation. It’s a tough time for so many in our community and the event industry,” said Brandon Helgeson, Rochesterfest executive director said in a press release. “That’s why, in cooperation with city officials and in collaboration with community event organizations, Rochesterfest is exploring efforts to provide our greater community with a festival to help heal and celebrate our city.”
The collaborative group currently includes members from the Rochester Police Department’s Safe City Nights event, Rochester Civic Music, Rochester Downtown Alliance, Rochester Park and Recreation, and Rochester Public Library.
“How can I guide our city’s long running celebration through something none of us have ever dealt with while keeping our core values in place and being mindful of all the challenges that everyone is dealing with? Cancelling the event as we have all come to Celebration of a City Inc. “Rochesterfest” know and love it will give us the best opportunity for the event to survive for years to come while offering the greatest chance for an alternate event.” said Helgeson.
With any future event alternatives, Rochesterfest organizers will adapt to the ever-changing health guidelines surrounding festivals and events at the local, state, and national level. The event website will be the best source for alternate event announcements in the coming weeks.