Rochesterfest names 2023 chairwoman, theme

ROCHESTER — Kathleen Harrington is hoping community members will join her for some child-like activity this summer.

“Many of us were kids when Rochesterfest started and grew up going to it over the years,” Harrington said in a statement after being announced as the 2023 Rochesterfest chairwoman. “No matter where we grew up - we were all kids once — we all have that in common.”

As this year’s chairwoman, Harrington’s first official duty was announcing the theme, which helps launch the annual button-design contest.

This year’s theme, Be A Kid Again, will accompany the 40th year for the annual Rochester citywide celebration.

Harrington, who serves on a variety of nonprofit boards and was recently named as interim director of the Rochester Downtown Alliance, said many of the annual activities will return to the Rochesterfest grounds between June 17 and June 25 in Soldiers Field Park and the annual parade is set for 2 p.m. June 24.

The button-design competition officially started Wednesday, with an April 7 deadline for submissions using the new theme. The winner will receive $300 and the designs will be used in 2023 Rochesterfest promotions.

More information regarding the competition will be available at rochesterfest.com .