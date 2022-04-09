Rochester's 2023 budget plan and potential impacts set for review Monday

ROCHESTER — Plans and potential changes to the anticipated $106.4 million Rochester city budget for 2023 will be discussed Monday.

It will be the Rochester City Council's first major budget discussion since passing a two-year spending plan last year.

The approved plan calls for a 5.14% budget increase next year, which is expected to require total property taxes collected to increase from $86.8 million to $93 million as new construction increases the city’s overall taxable value.

While a spending plan for next year is already in place, a variety of factors, along with council decisions, could alter the plan before the final 2023 supplemental budget must be approved in December.

Monday afternoon, city staff will review some of the potential factors that could change the budget plan before the end of the year. Among planned topics are economic trends and revenue forecasts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Information provided to council members ahead of the meeting show the number of jobs increased in 2021 after hitting a low during the pandemic in 2020, but the city’s reported 2021 unemployment rate remained 2.3%, which was down 1.6% from 2020 and below state and U.S. averages.

At the same time, the reported value of new commercial and residential construction rebounded in 2021, topping $521 million, which outpaced the value of projects in 2019 and 2020.

While sales tax collection hit a five-year high in 2021, the city reports that lodging taxes collected remained below 2019 levels.

Meanwhile, forecasts show the city’s general fund revenue through taxes, fees and state sources is expected to increase from an estimated $101.2 million this year to $106.4 million next year.

Monday’s council conversation will also touch on several factors that remain unpredictable, from future state and federal aid to inflation impacts.

The council will meet to discuss the 2023 budget options at 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream video at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas , as well as on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

Upcoming meetings

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of April 11 include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester

• City Council study session, 3:30 p.m. Monday in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Police Civil Service Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday with the meeting location to be posted www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Police Policy Oversight Commission, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in room 164B of the Development Services and Infrastructure Center, 4001 West River Pkwy

• Energy Commission, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday with the meeting location to be posted www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

• Planning and Zoning Commission, 6 p.m. Wednesday in council chambers of the Government Center.

• Pedestrian and Bicycle Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with the meeting location to be posted www.rochestermn.gov/agendas

Olmsted County

• Rochester-Olmsted Council of Governments, 10 a.m. Monday online access information posted at https://olmstedcounty.primegov.com/public/portal

• Human Rights Commission, 6 p.m. Thursday in conference room 2 of the city-county Government Center.

• Zoning Board of Adjustment, 7 p.m. Thursday in the board chambers of the city-county Government Center.

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board Academy, 6:30 p.m. Monday in room 137 of the Edison Administration Building, 615 Seventh St. SW.

• School Board study session 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Edison Administration Building

