Rochester's alternate-side parking requirements begin Monday

Anyone parking overnight on a Rochester street will want to start comparing the calendar and house numbers starting Sunday.

The city’s seasonal parking requirements begin Nov. 1, meaning anyone parking overnight on Halloween will want to make sure they are on the odd side of the street to avoid the risk of getting a ticket or warning.

RELATED: Rochester's alternate-side street parking starts Nov. 1. Here's what you need to know

The seasonal ordinance implements alternate-side parking requirements for vehicles parked on city streets, including cul-de-sacs, from Nov. 1 to April 1 each year.

The requirements make way for snow removal and other potential street maintenance, so they are in effect regardless of the weather forecast or if there is snow and ice on the roadways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By following alternate side parking requirements, Rochester residents and guests are helping our crews be more efficient and effective with seasonal maintenance activities,” Public Works Director Wendy Turri said in a statement. “Our streets will be easier and safer to navigate all winter long.”

How it works:

Alternate side parking requirements are in place daily from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vehicles are required to be parked on the side of the street with even house numbers when the calendar date is even, and on the odd side when dates are odd.

Cars can be parked on both sides of the street during the evening hours, but must be on the proper side at 2 a.m.

Alternate-side parking does not apply to metered spaces, but parked vehicles must still comply with posted signs.



Alternate-side parking is not applicable on streets where parking is only allowed on one side.

More information, including translated versions of frequently asked questions and an animated video, is available online at www.rochestermn.gov/winter