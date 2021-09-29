SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester's alternate-side street parking starts Nov. 1. Here's what you need to know

Odd-even regulation in effect until April 1.

seasonal parking logo.png
seasonal parking logo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
September 29, 2021 08:07 AM
Rochester’s seasonal parking requirements start Nov. 1.

The policy limits on-street parking to alternate sides of the street between 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

The rules are in effect regardless of the weather forecast or presence of snow and ice on the street.

The policy calls for parking on the side of the street with even house numbers on even calendar dates, and on the odd side when the date is odd.

Cars can be parked on both sides of the street during evening hours, but must be moved to the proper side at 2 a.m..

While the alternate-side rules do not apply to metered spaces; parked vehicles must comply with posted signs.

Alternate side parking is also not applicable on streets where parking is only allowed on one side.

The seasonal parking rules will remain in place until April 1.

More information is available online at www.rochestermn.gov/winter .

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
