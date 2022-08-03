SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester's American Ninja Warrior out of competition but raised over $22k for nonprofit

Roo Yori didn't make it to the finals of American Ninja Warrior, but he did beat his fundraising goal of $100,000 to his nonprofit.

Roo Yori American Ninja Warrior
Roo Yori poses in front of his hand built ninja-training structure in his backyard in Rochester on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin file photo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
August 02, 2022 07:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s K9 Ninja Warrior is out of the competition but beat his fundraising goal of $100,000.

Roo Yori fell on the third obstacle in the eighth episode – the third semi-final round – of season 14 of American Ninja Warrior, which aired Monday night, Aug. 1, 2022.

Also Read
Holly Mulholland
Local
Assistant Fire Chief Holly Mulholland works to diversify Rochester's fire department
"There's a lot of good that can come when the team that's responding to an emergency is reflective of the community, and we know that,” she said.
July 29, 2022 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Wabasha County Fair
Exclusive
Local
Her arm is lost, but Lake City teen won't let that stop her
“She’s always been a spunky girl,” Tara Fick said. “And I didn’t know, after losing her arm, how she would be after the surgery."
July 25, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

Yori has used the last five of his American Ninja Warrior experiences as fundraisers to support the nonprofit he runs with his wife, the Wallace the Pit Bull Foundation. The foundation supports dogs in need and champions dog adoptions. Yori told the Post Bulletin in June that the goal was to raise $22,000 this season to bring the grand total raised to $100,000.

Though the competition ended prematurely for Yori this time around, he still raised over $100,000 for the foundation.

Yori said in June that using his Ninja Warrior appearances as fundraising opportunities provides “a little extra motivation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“But it’s pressure too because I know that the dogs are depending on the money,” he said. “And if I don’t advance, then that’s not as much money.”

It turns out that Yori shouldn’t have felt that pressure – contributions still flooded in and ultimately totaled over the bar he set.

This was Yori’s seventh appearance on the competition show, and according to a Facebook post, he might not be done yet.

“I have some fight left,” he wrote. “Watching the segment reminded me why I’m out there and sparked some extra motivation to keep going.”

Yori ended the post saying he hopes to see the ninjas again for the 15th season.

If he does compete again, Yori will need to set the fundraising goal even higher.

Related Topics: NONPROFITSTELEVISIONPEOPLE
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
RPD - SHOOTING.png
Local
BCA identifies man, Rochester police officer involved in fatal shooting
Joshua Clayton Hippler was shot during a traffic stop at 12:44 a.m. Saturday, hours after he allegedly robbed a business with an ax.
August 02, 2022 07:24 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
OC District 2 candidates.png
Local
Olmsted County District 2 candidates record videos regarding Seneca property
The two candidates for the open district seat were asked how they would like to see the county-owned property that once held a canning facility developed. Here’s what they said.
August 02, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Highway 52 Construction
Minnesota
Heading north on Highway 52? Don't let construction spoil your trip
Commuters traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 52 from Rochester this summer have dealt with traffic delays due to construction. With construction not letting up anytime soon, here is what commuters can expect for the remainder of the year.
August 02, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Confederate Flag Debate
Local
Confederate flag spurs Olmsted County rental change, but commissioners don't see need for further action
Agreements for renting spaces at Graham Park and in other areas are being changed to clarify that the actions of people leasing the space isn't necessarily supported by the county.
August 02, 2022 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen