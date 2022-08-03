Rochester's American Ninja Warrior out of competition but raised over $22k for nonprofit

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s K9 Ninja Warrior is out of the competition but beat his fundraising goal of $100,000.

Roo Yori fell on the third obstacle in the eighth episode – the third semi-final round – of season 14 of American Ninja Warrior, which aired Monday night, Aug. 1, 2022.

Yori has used the last five of his American Ninja Warrior experiences as fundraisers to support the nonprofit he runs with his wife, the Wallace the Pit Bull Foundation. The foundation supports dogs in need and champions dog adoptions. Yori told the Post Bulletin in June that the goal was to raise $22,000 this season to bring the grand total raised to $100,000.

Though the competition ended prematurely for Yori this time around, he still raised over $100,000 for the foundation.

Yori said in June that using his Ninja Warrior appearances as fundraising opportunities provides “a little extra motivation.”

“But it’s pressure too because I know that the dogs are depending on the money,” he said. “And if I don’t advance, then that’s not as much money.”

It turns out that Yori shouldn’t have felt that pressure – contributions still flooded in and ultimately totaled over the bar he set.

This was Yori’s seventh appearance on the competition show, and according to a Facebook post, he might not be done yet.

“I have some fight left,” he wrote. “Watching the segment reminded me why I’m out there and sparked some extra motivation to keep going.”

Yori ended the post saying he hopes to see the ninjas again for the 15th season.

If he does compete again, Yori will need to set the fundraising goal even higher.