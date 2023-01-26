Rochester's annual ‘construction shopping mall’ runs Feb. 3-5 at Mayo Civic Center

ROCHESTER — At the 44th annual Rochester Area Builders Home Show , the theme is the return of food: from tasty bites to beer, bloody marys, cupcakes and concessions.

“We’re excited that we’re going to hand out samples this year again because we couldn’t do that in the last couple years,” said John Eischen, RAB executive director.

Shari Mukherjee, who was a competitor in season 10 of MasterChef , will lead a cooking demonstration on Friday and a cupcake decorating workshop on Sunday.

The “filled weekend,” Feb. 3-5, includes local businesses offering connections and resources on home-related projects.

With the need for skilled labor, a jobs fair will replace the usual seminars on Saturday. In the most recent job vacancy survey by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development at the end of 2021, there were 833 unfilled construction and extraction jobs in southeastern Minnesota. Across Minnesota, construction laborers are listed as 68th for most in-demand positions. A list of exhibitors hiring will be listed in the brochure at the show entrance.

“There’s a lack of skilled labor so we thought we’d just concentrate on that on Saturday,” Eischen said.

Youth are also encouraged to learn and practice their construction skills. A skills competition on Saturday for 15- to 19-year-olds focuses on speed and accuracy, both skills needed on job sites, Eischen said. On Sunday, kids can work on a building project or cupcake workshop starting at noon.

“We like to put hammers in those young hands, right?” Eischen remarked.

Another community program raffles off seven Kitchens for Kids, or play kitchens, in support of the Jeremiah Program. Sustainability geared businesses will also have a bicycle drawing.

Mike Thom, of Home Improvement Professionals in Byron, speaks with Joyce and Tom Dube, of Rochester, at the 2015 Builders Home Show at the Mayo Civic Center. Post Bulletin file photo

About 100 businesses will share resources and offer project ideas at the “construction shopping mall,” as Eischen described it. He said the stops range from flooring and painting to plumbing, electrical and construction.

“I love the activity, the buzz, the conversations in the room, and hearing from exhibitors that people are there that are excited to work on projects. And answering questions when people walk in the door saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking to do something like this, where should we go?’ And helping them out,” Eischen said. “It’s just a fun weekend.”

If you go

What: Rochester Area Builders Home Show

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE

Cost: $5 admission, free for kids; high school students with ID free on Saturday