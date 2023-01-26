STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester's annual ‘construction shopping mall’ runs Feb. 3-5 at Mayo Civic Center

The Rochester Area Builders Home Show will host a job fair, youth skills competition, food events and local businesses.

43a84d7c692d53e772f6efce05fc66ee.jpg
Bruce Hanson, left, and Steve Wangen, right, help build the Kitchens Plus display for the 2018 Rochester Area Builders Home Show at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
January 26, 2023 05:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — At the 44th annual Rochester Area Builders Home Show , the theme is the return of food: from tasty bites to beer, bloody marys, cupcakes and concessions.

“We’re excited that we’re going to hand out samples this year again because we couldn’t do that in the last couple years,” said John Eischen, RAB executive director.

Also Read
Jeff Diamond.jpg
Local
Pine Island medical benefit to boost musician who lost 8 fingertips
Jeff Diamond, who lost his fingertips in a medical emergency, and Audio Tatonka will perform as the closing event of Pine Island Winter Fest at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Olde Pine Theatre.
January 26, 2023 02:20 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Jennifer Lynn Matter.jpg
Local
Red Wing woman pleads guilty to cold case murder of newborn in Goodhue County
A 50-year-old Red Wing woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder related to leaving her new born infant boy in the Lake Pepin as part of a plea deal.
January 26, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Local
Today's Headlines: Why are some lung cancers resistant to treatment?
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 26, 2023 08:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

Shari Mukherjee, who was a competitor in season 10 of MasterChef , will lead a cooking demonstration on Friday and a cupcake decorating workshop on Sunday.

The “filled weekend,” Feb. 3-5, includes local businesses offering connections and resources on home-related projects.

With the need for skilled labor, a jobs fair will replace the usual seminars on Saturday. In the most recent job vacancy survey by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development at the end of 2021, there were 833 unfilled construction and extraction jobs in southeastern Minnesota. Across Minnesota, construction laborers are listed as 68th for most in-demand positions. A list of exhibitors hiring will be listed in the brochure at the show entrance.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’s a lack of skilled labor so we thought we’d just concentrate on that on Saturday,” Eischen said.

Youth are also encouraged to learn and practice their construction skills. A skills competition on Saturday for 15- to 19-year-olds focuses on speed and accuracy, both skills needed on job sites, Eischen said. On Sunday, kids can work on a building project or cupcake workshop starting at noon.

“We like to put hammers in those young hands, right?” Eischen remarked.

Another community program raffles off seven Kitchens for Kids, or play kitchens, in support of the Jeremiah Program. Sustainability geared businesses will also have a bicycle drawing.

ffcdff41f772ebe0b0232bcb691b7f66.jpg
Mike Thom, of Home Improvement Professionals in Byron, speaks with Joyce and Tom Dube, of Rochester, at the 2015 Builders Home Show at the Mayo Civic Center.
Post Bulletin file photo

About 100 businesses will share resources and offer project ideas at the “construction shopping mall,” as Eischen described it. He said the stops range from flooring and painting to plumbing, electrical and construction.

“I love the activity, the buzz, the conversations in the room, and hearing from exhibitors that people are there that are excited to work on projects. And answering questions when people walk in the door saying, ‘Hey, we’re looking to do something like this, where should we go?’ And helping them out,” Eischen said. “It’s just a fun weekend.”

If you go

What: Rochester Area Builders Home Show

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 4, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Mayo Civic Center, 30 Civic Center Drive SE

Cost: $5 admission, free for kids; high school students with ID free on Saturday

Related Topics: HOUSINGROCHESTERCONSTRUCTION HOME AND GARDENEVENTS
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
What To Read Next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2022 dean's lists and graduates
Fall 2022 dean's lists and graduates.
January 26, 2023 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
100520.N.RPB.flushots-6194.jpg
Health
Cases of flu, COVID continue to fall in Rochester
While a new COVID-19 variant continues to become the most common variant in the state, Olmsted County hasn't seen a measurable increase in COVID cases during January.
January 26, 2023 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
18aug02_019.jpeg
Local
Biden halts new mining near Boundary Waters for 20 years
The administration is bringing back an Obama-era decision, later reversed by Trump, that bans new mineral leases on 225,500 acres of the Superior National Forest for the next two decades.
January 26, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Former Porch Fried Chicken
Business
A new Rochester restaurant is on track to open in old depot this summer
Co-owners and chefs Nick Diaz and Kiefer Manning are on track to open a new Rochester eatery -- Our Paladar -- in the more than 120-year-old Chicago Great Western railroad depot at 20 Fourth St. SE.
January 26, 2023 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger