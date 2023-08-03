Rochester's Biermann House restoration begins

ROCHESTER — Pieces of history are being revealed as renovations of the historic Biermann House begin.

“We will save what we can,” TLS Cos. Site Supervisor Jake Socwell said Wednesday as he pointed to a variety of doors and wooden remnants pulled from the former home at 3730 Mayowood Road SW, which is on the National Historic Registry.

Among them was a steel beam etched with the word “Carnegie” with markings that indicated it came from Carnegie Steel Co. at some point between 1910 and 1920. The beam came from the house, so it was likely added decades after the initial 1860 construction.

Other unique elements, including a support created from timber with bark still attached, remain in place and are likely unique to the 19th century construction.

One original element that has been modified over time is the tower in the front of the home, most of which has been removed to avoid unintended collapse.

Joe Powers, who is undertaking the building’s renovation, said the bricks are being sorted and will be used to replace the tower.

“We are going back to the original,” he said. “There have been some modifications.”

While the weight of the tower and portions of the roof needed to be removed to reduce stress on the rest of the building, it has been deemed ready for renovations.

“It’s amazingly structurally sound,” Socwell said.

The work is more than five years in the making.

Joe Powers, of Powers Ventures, owns the Biermann House and is in the process of having it renovated with plans to have offices in the building.

Olmsted County commissioners approved a transfer of the house to Powers in 2018, but ownership remained with the county until earlier this year, due to requirements related to grants that were used when the county purchased the site in 1979.

While the county retained a nearby 70 acres for recreational purposes, commissioners opted to sell the home that had been unoccupied since a 1999 plumbing failure.

The building initially served as a home to Norwegian immigrant Adolph Biermann in the late 1800s. Biermann was an Olmsted County and Minnesota state official, but he also managed and marketed farm products from the land that is now part of the Mayowood Historic District.

Socwell, who bikes and kayaks in the area, said the opportunity to work on the restoration project has helped him connect with the history of his hometown.

“It’s a cool piece of history for me to be involved in,” he said as he highlighted a variety of unique features of the home and the plans to carefully restore them.

“It’s been a surgical restoration,” he said.

While all pieces will not be able to return to their original position and use, Socwell said several beams and other items are likely to become decorative elements in the building, which will be used as office space for Powers Ventures.

Powers said the original plan to restore the home as a residence was dropped due to the potential challenges, as well as what he expects will be a more than $1 million price tag.

With plans for office space, Powers said the goal is to retain some flexibility to make sure the historic building is restored with a variety of original brick and other elements exposed when possible, while also making sure the structure meets required building codes.

With work under way, TLS owner Todd Severson said he’s planning to have the project completed within four months.

