Rochester's 'Bored Humans' find fun, adopt a highway

ROCHESTER — Bored?

You don't have to be.

The Rochester Bored Humans Association has plenty of options. And just a couple of weeks ago, the group found another activity, one everyone can see.

Drive on Minnesota Highway 30 from where the road turns west at Olmsted County Road 8 and 90th Street Southwest for about 2.5 miles to Olmsted County Road 15 and you'll see the stretch of highway recently adopted by the group.

"We did a few trash clean ups, park clean ups last year, and they got good attendance from the members," said Alex Glanville, founder of the local Bored Humans Association group. "I've always been interested in the Adopt-a-Highway program, so I just looked into it."

Glanville said the attendance at the park cleanups showed he'd get support from the group if he set up a meet-up for highway cleanup.

"I'm hoping to get something organized in August," Glanville said. "Maybe two weekends, maybe have one day and a backup day in case of rain or extreme heat."

Meeting, getting involved, that's what the group is all about, ending the boredom, making friends and connections both in-person and online.

That's what Trinity Palmer was hoping for — along with tips on local restaurants — when she and her partner moved to Rochester from a small town in Missouri at the end of January.

“It’s a good community he’s started over here,” Palmer said of Glanville's group, which has grown to more than 1,500 online members, most located in Southeast Minnesota, but some from northeast Iowa and the Twin Cities.

Palmer was active on the Discord social media platform where the Bored Humans group is hosted, and hoped to find people with similar interests. She joined an LGBT group, helped set up a Dungeons & Dragons gaming group and, despite her natural introverted nature, has met up with other Bored Humans at places around town, taking part in the Rochester Pride events with the group.

"We didn’t have those in a small town in Missouri," Palmer said.

She and her partner even hosted a Fourth of July party at their home, making a meet-up on Discord.

Palmer said the one of the best things about the group is that with so many members, you're not in a group that's an echo chamber.

"Sometimes there's conflict, but not angry conflict," Palmer said.

Jimmy Jacoby joined the group in April 2022 after finding a link to the group on Reddit. The name of the Discord group caught his attention.

"It’s a way to meet friends in a low-pressure scenario," Jacoby said. Through events on the Discord group, he's been ice skating, river tubing, taken part in escape rooms and done meet-ups to play board games. In July, the group held a big barbecue at Chester Woods.

Unlike the majority of the group who are transplants, Jacoby grew up in Rochester, but wanted to find people with similar interests.

"A lot of times you find your fun by making your fun," he said.

He's set up several meet-up events. The escape room. Ax throwing. He takes part in some of the bar trivia events.

"With what COVID did for social circles, once you get to a certain age, the people you interact with are people you work with," Jacoby said. So Bored Humans allowed him to find more friends, people with his own interests.

Glanville started the group four years ago after moving from San Jose, California. There was a Bored Humans Association group there, and he wanted something similar to help him connect to people in his new home.

Like Palmer, Glanville said the live communication — similar to AOL Instant Messenger — allows for more real conversations.

"You can be spontaneous." he said.

And while he's still active on the Discord, Glanville hopes other members will organize more and more events for the groups within the group. After all, he's developed a group of friends — some from the social media platform — who he just calls to do things with.

But next up: Cleaning a stretch of Highway 30. Community service, he said, is a great way to beat back the boredom.

"I want to do a food drive, do the sorting maybe after a big collection drive at Channel One," he said.

How to end your boredom

To join Rochester Bored Humans Association, either visit the group's website at www.rochesterbored.com or the Discord website at discord.rochesterbored.com .

