Rochester's Century High School launches Black Student Union

"This room is dedicated to Black voices and Black ideas," said sophomore Kadra Awad. "I think it's important to see people like you having fun and being creative."

Century High School Black Student Union
Century High School sophomores Saredo Ali, left, and Sacdiyo Omar react after winning a point while playing Family Feud during a Black Student Union meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 21, 2023 03:00 PM

ROCHESTER — The room was packed with students, creating a boisterous clamor that extended out the door. Inside was a group of students laughing over something lighting up their phone screens. Nearby was another group trying to one-up each other during an excited conversation.

There were students weaving in and out among the crowd, and a single student with a microphone trying to bring everyone else to attention. But, the one unifying feature among nearly everyone there was their Blackness.

It was Thursday afternoon at Century High School, and they were there for the Black Student Union’s weekly meeting. The union is a new development at the high school, creating a community for students with that shared identity.

They refer to it as BSU.

“This room is dedicated to Black voices and Black ideas,” sophomore Kadra Awad said. “I think it’s important to see people like you having fun and being creative.”

Conceptually, it’s not completely unlike a youth group, a senior center, or a women’s or men’s prayer group at a church. It’s a space for those with a shared background and circumstances to meet, laugh together, and help each other grow.

And yet, within the union is an array of differences: Muslims wearing hijabs, students in street clothes, the occasional shirt and tie, accents from both Minnesota and around the globe, and every shade of skin under the umbrella Black.

Century High School Black Student Union
Osayaba Eddie Ayinla speaks to the group during a Black Student Union meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Osayaba Eddie Ayinla is an equity specialist at Century High School and the adviser of the Black Student Union. He said it developed from conversations about how to help foster a sense of belonging in the school. The concept of belonging has been a major initiative throughout the school district as a whole, and is part of the district's newly developed three-year strategic plan.

With the new group at Century, there's now Black student unions at each of the district's three high schools.

According to the Minnesota Department of Education, the student population of Century High School in 2021-22 was just under 63% white and 12.7% Black. Students of two or more races made up 5.4%.

Century Senior Shekinah Dosumu has been with the group from the ground up. Along with Ayinla, he collected signatures to help get it started in the first place. He said the union encourages students to not be ashamed of who they are.

"When I was younger, I dealt with that," he said. "I grew to love my skin color. I grew to love my culture. I feel like making this group makes (Black students) love their culture more and more."

Century High School Black Student Union
Century High School students react after winning a round while playing Family Feud during a Black Student Union meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

As much as the union is a community for Black students, Ayinla said it’s open to anyone at Century. Among the crowd of Black faces at the union's recent meeting was the occasional white student. The occasional Asian student. Ayinla said it’s an opportunity for others to learn about Black culture.

School leaders hope the union’s impact will reverberate into the classroom. Throughout Rochester’s school system, Black and Hispanic students have trailed behind their white and Asian counterparts in academic performance.

Echoing Ayinla's statement, Rochester Public Schools Equity and Engagement Director Will Ruffin II said groups like Century’s Black Student Union contribute to the district’s goal of increasing students’ sense of belonging in their respective schools.

“We’re hoping that this can provide the connection that students really need, and that it's the driver that makes them want to come to school, want to go to class,” Ruffin said.

The road to improving the situation overall is built with a myriad of small moments, moments that may seem insignificant at the time but add up to meaningful change.

During BSU's recent meeting, the students were playing a high-energy game of Family Feud. Instead of a buzzer, the competitors stood around a cushioned footstool that had a tissue box sitting on it. Instead of just being the first to touch the box once the question was announced, a student launched himself on it in the name of securing a point for his team. And, once again, room erupted with a roar of excitement.

Century High School Black Student Union
Century High School sophomore Kadra Awad, right, leads the group in a game of Family Feud during a Black Student Union meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Other meetings cover more serious topics. It's a space to talk about issues pertaining to the Black community, either within the school or broadly speaking. The group is also starting to work with the school's administration in an effort to initiate change when needed.

Favor Omoijuanfo is a senior who helped start the union. It's something she wishes she could have had for more of her high school career than just the end. As much as it's a resource for students in the school, she said she'd like it to become active outside the walls of Century as well.

Multiple other students emphasized that too. Sophomore Khalid Mohamed said he'd like to see a Black student union in every school.

Their adviser, Ayinla, sees the large-scale potential for the group as well. He sees it not just as an after-school activity, but as something that will hopefully help mold a generation of Black voices.

"My vision is to see them take the life lessons that they learn here outside the confinements of the school," Ayinla said, "To be able to be leaders in the community. To be able to say, 'I learned that at BSU.'"

Century High School Black Student Union
Century High School senior Favor Omoijuanfo, left, and sophomore Kadra Awad pass around volunteer sign-up sheets during a Black Student Union meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Century High School Black Student Union
Century High School students participate in a game of Family Feud during a Black Student Union meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
