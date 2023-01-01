99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Rochester's first baby of 2023 arrives shortly after year turns over

The infant was born at 1:42 a.m. Sunday morning.

mayo-clinic-ny-baby-parents-johnson.jpg
Amanda Johnson and Jerome Johnson, of Albert Lea, hold their daughter Alice Johnson who was born at 1:42 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Mayo Clinic. The infant was the first baby born in Rochester in 2023.
Contributed / Mayo Clinic
John Molseed
By John Molseed
January 01, 2023 05:36 PM
ROCHESTER — The year wasn’t even two hours when Alice Johnson took her first breath. Delivered at 1:42 a.m. at Mayo Clinic to Amanda and Jerome Johnson, the infant was the first baby born in Rochester in 2023.

Medical concerns prompted doctors to induce labor a couple weeks early.

“No matter what, she was coming on the 31st or the first,” said Amanda Johnson.

It was a 14-hour process. Neither mom nor dad noticed the new year had arrived.

Medical staff at Mayo told the Albert Lea, Minn. couple.

“It was like, happy new year, it’s almost time,” said Jerome Johnson, Alice’s father.

Alice Johnson 01012023.jpg
Alice Johnson, born to and Jerome Johnson and Amanda Johnson, of Albert Lea, sleeps. She was born at 1:42 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Mayo Clinic and was the first baby born in Rochester in 2023. Mayo OB nurse Pam Geving made the New Year's hat.
Contributed

Born before or after midnight, it didn’t matter too much, Amanda said.

“The important thing is her being born healthy is all I cared about,” she said.

Mom and baby are doing fine, they said.

Alice was 7 lbs, 2 oz, 19 inches at her time of birth.

Some family members mentioned they hoped Alice would arrive Dec. 31 for tax reasons. However, they didn’t realize the first baby of the year would receive attention and a few gifts.

“This was a surprise,” Amanda said.

“We had no clue,” said Jerome.

Their older child, Caleb, who is 16 months old, is also in for a surprise, the couple said.

“It’ll be a bit of a shock,” Amanda said.

For the rest of New Year’s Day, Caleb stayed with family and the couple rested at Mayo Clinic and prepared to go home to Albert Lea.

“We’re tired, but everyone’s healthy and hopefully we can go home soon and start settling in,” Jerome said.

“It’s a wonderful way to start the year,” Amanda said.

Also Sunday, Olmsted Medical Center reported their first birth of 2023 happened at 5:19 a.m.

John Molseed joined the Post Bulletin in 2018. He covers arts, culture, entertainment, nature and other fun stories he's surprised he gets paid to cover. When he's not writing articles about Southeast Minnesota artists and musicians, he's either picking banjo, brewing beer, biking or looking for other hobbies that begin with the letter "b." Readers can reach John at 507-285-7713 or jmolseed@postbulletin.com.
