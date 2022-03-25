Read Today's Paper Friday, March 25
Rochester's first electric buses have been spotted but are not ready for a rollout

Two buses, which are larger than current buses, were purchased with federal grants, but they still need to be certified and tested before joining the city fleet.

bus cropped.jpg
Rochester's first electric buses are 60-foot models, which are essentially a 40-foot buses with 20-foot trailers connected at an accordion-style pivot point. The buses are able to carry up to 120 passengers.
Submitted photo
Answer Man
By Answer Man
March 25, 2022 10:05 AM
Answer Man, 

Have Rochester’s city buses grown? I swear I just saw a super-sized bus going through town. 

Confused commuter

Confused,

Unless you were experiencing some sort of hallucination, you likely saw the delivery of what will eventually be the expansion of the city’s bus fleet.

The city ordered a pair of 60-foot electric buses last year, using $3.15 million in Federal Transit Administration grants.

Approximately $492,000 from Rochester Public Transit’s operating fund balance was added to the mix to pay for the city’s first two electric buses and initial $1.1 million charging station.

While the buses were expected to be delivered last year, supply issues and manufacturing delays are commonplace today. Why should an electric bus be any different than the patio furniture I’m waiting for?

Delivery dates are about as accurate as weather forecasts these days.

While your keen eyes spotted one of the buses on the road, I wouldn’t spend too much time seeking another glimpse.

One of my minions spoke to Rochester Public Transit Communications and Outreach Coordinator Nick Lemmer, who said the city hasn’t officially accepted the new vehicles, which need to undergo weeks of inspections, certification and testing before they become an official part of the city fleet.

Once the buses become city property, they will start to be seen on the streets more often amid driver training and added testing, but they aren’t expected to be added to a route until late spring or early summer.

Rochester Physical Development Manager Ia Xiong stated last year that the larger buses will likely be used in connection with the city’s park-and-ride lots during peak periods to provide long-term savings.

The 20 extra feet on the buses mean potential capacity is approximately 120 passengers, compared to the 70 or so that can be squeezed into the city’s current buses.

The buses, which were manufactured at the New Flyer facility in St. Cloud, are expected to have a 152-mile range per charge, with the 525 kwh batteries being able to be fully charged within four hours.

As they do start to roll out, Rochester Public Transit staff expect to monitor the performance to see how the new buses handle Rochester conditions, ahead of plans to use them as part of the planned rapid-transit system along much of Second Street Southwest and a portion of its southeast counterpart.

If all goes as planned, sightings of larger buses will continue to become more commonplace on Rochester streets. .

Send questions to Answer Man at answerman@postbulletin.com .

