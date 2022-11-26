Rochester's Here Comes Santa: Mrs. Claus has answers

ROCHESTER — Hundreds crowded the sidewalks in anticipation, eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus in downtown Rochester during Saturday’s Here Comes Santa event. Christmas carols rang out in Peace Plaza. Elves handed out candy canes. Mrs. Claus wandered among the onlookers.

With a jingle jangle of bells, Santa emerged on the roof of Old City Hall. Once again, he was stuck — a predicament he seems to find himself in every year. Fortunately, the Rochester Fire Department organized his rescue, sending up its fire truck ladder for Santa to climb into. Once he was safely lowered to the ground, families cheered.

“It was awesome,” said August, 10. “I liked seeing Santa on the firetruck.”

This was a sentiment shared by many. Sebastian, 7, said seeing Santa was his favorite part. Mike, 6, Gabby, 8, and Noah, 11, proudly showed off the red ribbons they had received showing that they had made it onto Santa’s nice list.

Santa Claus is "rescued" by the Rochester Fire Department during the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Here Comes Santa ushers in the holiday season, an annual event presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance, Altra Federal Credit Union and Threshold Arts. This year, the event coincides with Small Business Saturday , the ceremonial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small businesses.

Santa’s arrival was just the start of the festivities. Inside the Chateau Theater, families decorated cookies and ornaments and listened to Mrs. Claus’ story time. As dusk fell, the crowd flocked outside for the Christmas tree lighting.

“Families have always enjoyed the tradition and it’s such fun to see the excited faces and fun holiday spirit," said Mayor Kim Norton. "Santa Claus manages to get himself stuck on the same roof every year, but the good news is that it’s easy to find him."

Santa Claus hands out ribbons during the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

But why does Santa get stuck whenever he makes the trek out to Rochester?

August and his sister Paisley, 7, don’t know for sure, but they said their guess is that the reindeer get tired and have to land early. Sebastian wonders if Santa should lay off the cookies.

Santa was busy taking photos with families in the Galleria at University Square, so the Post Bulletin sat down with Mrs. Claus to learn more.

Mrs. Claus greets families during the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Your husband has gotten stuck a lot over the years. Why do you think this keeps happening?

Well we usually drive together in the sleigh, and I’ll gently tell him where to go, you know, like left turn here. The helpful spouse kind of thing. But when I’m not with him, he just daydreams and cranks up some music. He pops in his earbuds. He’s jamming. And frankly, he just doesn’t pay attention. So he often gets lost.

And, you didn’t drive with him today, right?

Yes. I came down early to shop at Small Business Saturday. I love all the downtown stores, and I especially want to check out the Popus Gourmet Popcorn shop and Tangerine this year. But I taped directions to the front of Santa’s sleigh this year hoping the reindeer would help keep focused.

What would you want to say to the fire department who saves your husband every year?

Thank you. And an extra big thank you for last year when I had a knee replacement and one of the firefighters helped me get into the truck. But this year I have two new knees and I’m able to walk much better.

Families gather for the Here Comes Santa Claus event Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

What do you like to do when you’re in town?

I love the chocolate cake from Chester’s and I like to stop by Victoria’s to get some food to go. You know, when you’ve been married for 400 years, there’s a lot of cooking that goes on and it’s great to be able to bring dinner in some nights.

Can you give Rochester families any insights into what you and your husband have planned for Christmas day this year?

I like to sit in front of the fireplace and enjoy the quiet. I let Santa sleep in and then we have biscuits and gravy for breakfast. And, of course, lots of cookies. I think that man could eat cookies 24 hours a day and not get sick of them. The next day, we’re heading to Hawaii.

What’s your favorite thing about coming out to Rochester?

Definitely the children. I love reading books with them, helping with crafts, drinking a lot of cocoa and seeing their big smiles when they see Santa.

Anything else that you’d like to share?

Boys and girls should be thankful for the presents that they have, and that they should remember other people that might be in need. We must all remember that it's not just about getting presents, but it's about being kind and giving to others.