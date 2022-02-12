SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Rochester's HR director receives statewide award

Hillenbrand recognized for management role in public sector labor relations

linda-h-headshot.jpg
Linda Hillenbrand.
Contributed / City of Rochester
By Post Bulletin staff reports
February 12, 2022 10:32 AM
ROCHESTER – The city’s director of human resources has been awarded the statewide Excellence in Labor Relations Award.

Linda Hillenbrand received the honor from the Minnesota Public Employer Labor Relations Association, which represents public-sector labor relations professionals statewide.

The award is given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the management role in public sector labor relations during their career.

“I am so pleased to receive this award as a negotiator for the city and on behalf of the human resources team who continually supports the efforts involved with managing 19 bargaining groups,” Hillenhbrand said in a city statement announcing the award. “I am equally honored to work with many union representatives and teammates who think progressively and understand the importance of collaboration and compromise.

“It takes all of us working together to move forward as a successful organization that strives daily to meet the service expectations of our community.”

The award represents the association’s highest acknowledgment of the recipient’s dedication and achievement in the development of positive labor-management relations.

“We celebrate the work of Linda Hillenbrand and the Human Resources team,” Deputy City Administrator Aaron Parrish said in a statement announcing the award. “Her leadership with the department is recognized within this award. We appreciate all of her efforts and a longtime commitment to serving our community and the city of Rochester organization.”

Hillenbrand has served as the city director of Human resources since 2007 and was nominated for this award by her peers, as well as former and current labor representatives who value her ongoing contributions to labor relations. As part of her nomination, one of Hillenbrand’s key and ongoing contributions were described: “In addition to balancing the interests of the City employees and the city as an employer, Linda takes very seriously the fact that as a negotiator, she is acting as a steward of the public and the interest of the residents of the city of Rochester. Linda regularly, consistently and genuinely introduces into the negotiating conversation the public’s interests and the public’s stake in the issues.”

