Rochester's Indian community creates a sense of belonging with festival of colors

ROCHESTER — When Sarika Pandey shared her enthusiasm, joy and dancing with a crowd in downtown Rochester, she also shared a sense of belonging.

“How the Rochester public embraces (the Holi festival) just brings me that feeling of belonginess and I want to extend this to everybody in Rochester,” Pandey said on Saturday, July 29.

As the Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota director of education, Pandey celebrated the joyful sounds of summer in Peace Plaza: dancing to Bollywood music, licking ice cream and throwing colored powders. The array of Gulal colors celebrated a delayed Holi, which is a Hindu festival “just welcoming life and happiness and the summer season,” said Vidya Iyer, director of cultural events.

“The special part of Holi is we come together even if we have any differences or you haven’t spoken to a family member or so, you still come together to play Holi,” Pandey said. “It’s a festival that brings everybody together.”

While Holi traditionally celebrates the arrival of spring in March or April, the Minnesota winters moved the outdoor festival of colors to the summer. Iyer said the “multicultural celebration” includes carnival and Mardi Gras aspects, such as dancing.

“It’s a great way to bring communities together,” Iyer said of the utsav, or celebration.

From sharing a choreographed dance to searching for friends to smear layers of color on, the youth delighted in soaking each other in the vibrant colors. While growing up, Iyer said her excitement for the festival included a few days off from school in India. “We just hope … that we can bring joy to everybody with this utsav,” Pandey said. The ICAM hosted its first summer Holi festival in 2022.

“As a teenager and as a child, I played Holi a lot,” Iyer said. “There’s a lot of family and friends who get together for celebrating this and it’s a holiday, so we have great food.”

ICAM president Ajay Singh said their mission includes sharing Indian culture with the community as well as “we want welcome all other community from different parts of the world and languages.” The association also has a school teaching Hindi.

“To me, being an immigrant coming to United States you are one part of this big culture. Being able to showcase our culture but also embrace others, invite others is very important to feel belonged,” Pandey said.

The next celebrations include a garba dance night honoring girls and women in October and the festival of lights Diwali in November. Iyer said they expect to see over 400 to 500 people for the Diwali festival at the Mayo Civic Center, which is open to everyone.

A group of teenagers begin the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors with an opening dance on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

“Everything about Indian culture is food and parties. We bring that music and dance and food and everything together, obviously there is a religious connotation to it but then for us it’s more showing the cultural elements of the festival and not so much about the religion,” Iyer said.

Holi festivals intend to bring communities together, including across religions, according to Time Magazine. While celebrating people of different cultures, Iyer said sharing the “multicultural nature of Rochester” is “very important.”

“In Rochester, I think (sharing multicultural elements is) very important because it’s such a melting pot of different cultures and then we just have such a small window to celebrate stuff outside,” Iyer said. “We really want to bring that community together.”

Ajay Singh, president of the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota (ICAM), walks around with a plate of Gulal during the ICAM Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

A flash mob dances in the Peace Plaza during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

A crowd plays with color by filling and spraying water blasters with colored water during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

A man wipes red Gulal onto a photographer during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Two girls dance in circles during the Indian Culture Association of Minnesota Festival of Colors on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Peace Plaza in downtown Rochester. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin