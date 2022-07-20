Rochester's Jefferson Elementary installs new playground equipment to benefit students with autism

ROCHESTER — One of the playgrounds at Jefferson Elementary is becoming a little more engaging for students on the autism spectrum.

With the help of the fundraising efforts of the school’s PTSA, the school has gained new playground equipment. Although the equipment is open to all students, it includes high-sensory features, benefiting those with Autism.

"It provides that physical activity that our students need," said Jefferson Principal Heather Klavetter. "And, of course, when students get physical activity in their day, they can be more ready to learn."

Jefferson Elementary is one of the elementary schools that house the Autism Spectrum Disorder Program for Rochester Public Schools.

The new playground has features such as music panels to help engage students. It also will have a new flooring, replacing the former pea gravel. That means students with wheelchairs now will be able to have more access to the playground.

Peter Anderson, left, and Caleb Carlson work on a new playground on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Jefferson Elementary in Rochester. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jefferson Elementary has two different playgrounds, one that is geared more for older students and another meant for younger students.

The new equipment is replacing equipment at the play area aimed at younger students. And, according to Jefferson PTSA President Katie Geraghty, it is a welcome change.

“It did not suit even the kindergarten needs, let alone the ASD program,” Geraghty said of the former playground equipment.

In total, the PTSA raised more than $52,000 for the project, including a $15,000 grant from Affinity Plus. The school group also received funding from Give to the Max Day and fundraisers with Mr. Pizza South, Superior Screeners, Kwik Trip and Smoak.

"This is really an example of people embracing the project," Klavetter said. "And we needed the whole community to help."

Originally, the project wasn't going to get underway until September, after students already returned to the building. But the materials came early, and the contractor had an opening in its schedule.

“Every piece seemed to come together for us,” Geraghty said. “It just seemed like the wind was at our backs."