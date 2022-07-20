SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester's Jefferson Elementary installs new playground equipment to benefit students with autism

In total, the PTSA raised more than $52,000 for the project, including a $15,000 grant from Affinity Plus Credit Union.

Jefferson Elementary
Erik Nash, left, Thomas Anderlem Caleb Carlson, and Peter Anderson work on a new playground on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Jefferson Elementary in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
July 20, 2022 05:13 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — One of the playgrounds at Jefferson Elementary is becoming a little more engaging for students on the autism spectrum.

With the help of the fundraising efforts of the school’s PTSA, the school has gained new playground equipment. Although the equipment is open to all students, it includes high-sensory features, benefiting those with Autism.

"It provides that physical activity that our students need," said Jefferson Principal Heather Klavetter. "And, of course, when students get physical activity in their day, they can be more ready to learn."

Jefferson Elementary is one of the elementary schools that house the Autism Spectrum Disorder Program for Rochester Public Schools.

The new playground has features such as music panels to help engage students. It also will have a new flooring, replacing the former pea gravel. That means students with wheelchairs now will be able to have more access to the playground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jefferson Elementary
Peter Anderson, left, and Caleb Carlson work on a new playground on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Jefferson Elementary in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Jefferson Elementary has two different playgrounds, one that is geared more for older students and another meant for younger students.

The new equipment is replacing equipment at the play area aimed at younger students. And, according to Jefferson PTSA President Katie Geraghty, it is a welcome change.

“It did not suit even the kindergarten needs, let alone the ASD program,” Geraghty said of the former playground equipment.

In total, the PTSA raised more than $52,000 for the project, including a $15,000 grant from Affinity Plus. The school group also received funding from Give to the Max Day and fundraisers with Mr. Pizza South, Superior Screeners, Kwik Trip and Smoak.

"This is really an example of people embracing the project," Klavetter said. "And we needed the whole community to help."

Also Read
20220720_122024 (1).jpg
Business
National firm is now piloting the restaurant and bar service at Rochester International Airport
North Carolina-based Tailwind Concessions recently took over the food and beverage service at the Rochester International Airport Tailwind manages the main café and bar near the security checkpoint as well as a “mobile bar” location on the second floor between Gates 4 and Gate 5.
July 20, 2022 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Med City Discount Outlet
Exclusive
Business
Rochester couple turn bulk buying hobby into new discount store
Set to open Aug. 2, 2022, Med City Discount Outlet, owned and operated by husband and wife Jason and Katie Grabow, looks to bring all the needs from a big box store to their own with a quarter of regular market value knocked off for shoppers.
July 20, 2022 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson

Originally, the project wasn't going to get underway until September, after students already returned to the building. But the materials came early, and the contractor had an opening in its schedule.

“Every piece seemed to come together for us,” Geraghty said. “It just seemed like the wind was at our backs."

Jefferson Elementary
A new playground is constructed on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Jefferson Elementary in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Edited 1.jpg
Local
Rochester students score just above state average on ACT test
Rochester's composite score has bounced back and forth between 21 and 22 over the last four years.
July 20, 2022 03:50 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Rochester School Board
Local
Rochester Schools Superintendent does not recommend reinstating four networking days this year
Pekel said that if the district does decide to bring the planning days back, they would announce it well in advance.
July 20, 2022 12:07 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Olmsted County News graphic.jpg
Local
Olmsted County releases 2022 survey results
Study shows numbers holding steady in gauging resident satisfaction, while concerns about housing and taxes linger
July 20, 2022 11:20 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Red Wing map.png
Local
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Red Wing
A 78-year-old Wisconsin woman was injured in the crash that occurred Tuesday.
July 20, 2022 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe