Rochester's Kellogg Middle School addresses rumors about Friday evening fight at school event

"The fact is, there was a single fight involving three individuals. There were no arrests, drugs, injuries or broken windows," Kellogg Principal Angi McAndrews said in a note to families.

Kellogg Middle School Principal Angi McAndrews is seen at a Rochester School Board study session on Feb. 28.. She sent a notice to families over the weekend to clarify what happened at a school event on May 5.
Jordan Shearer / Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Today at 12:09 PM

ROCHESTER — Kellogg Middle School leadership addressed a series of rumors that arose over the weekend after a fight broke out at the school's "Fun Night" on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Although the fight included a small number of students and lasted only a few minutes, the school decided to cancel the event early because of the disruption it caused.

"Throughout the later part of the evening and into this weekend, we have heard a number of rumors such as multiple fights, injuries and arrests, drug involvement, a broken window, and kids being forced to wait in the rain," Kellogg Principal Angi McAndrews wrote to families. "These are rumors, not accurate to the initial incident or the response. The fact is, there was a single fight involving three individuals. There were no arrests, drugs, injuries or broken windows."

According to McAndrews, two of the three individuals involved in the fight were not Kellogg students who came to the event.

Rochester Police Department Cpt. Casey Moilanen released a brief statement on the situation Monday morning. He said the "chaperones at the dance asked if RPD could do a walk through to calm things down."

Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
