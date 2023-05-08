Rochester's Kellogg Middle School addresses rumors about Friday evening fight at school event

ROCHESTER — Kellogg Middle School leadership addressed a series of rumors that arose over the weekend after a fight broke out at the school's "Fun Night" on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Although the fight included a small number of students and lasted only a few minutes, the school decided to cancel the event early because of the disruption it caused.

"Throughout the later part of the evening and into this weekend, we have heard a number of rumors such as multiple fights, injuries and arrests, drug involvement, a broken window, and kids being forced to wait in the rain," Kellogg Principal Angi McAndrews wrote to families. "These are rumors, not accurate to the initial incident or the response. The fact is, there was a single fight involving three individuals. There were no arrests, drugs, injuries or broken windows."

According to McAndrews, two of the three individuals involved in the fight were not Kellogg students who came to the event.

Rochester Police Department Cpt. Casey Moilanen released a brief statement on the situation Monday morning. He said the "chaperones at the dance asked if RPD could do a walk through to calm things down."