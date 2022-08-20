Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News | Local
News reporting
Rochester's Lisa Schultz fights hunger in minority communities

Getting food from BIPOC businesses to BIPOC communities in need is a way to support both ends of the food chain.

Lisa Schutz
Lisa Schutz poses for a portrait in Peace Plaza in Downtown Rochester on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
By John Sievers
August 20, 2022 05:30 AM
ROCHESTER — Getting local food and hungry people together is something Lisa Schutz is passionate about. She’s worked hard to help decrease both food insecurity and food waste by bringing local growers and food producers together with those in need of food while also focusing on the needs of those in our Black, Indigenous, and People of Color – BIPOC – communities.

“I grow medicinal herbs, tomatoes, squash, corn, pumpkins, cantaloupe, and peppers,” says Schutz, who grows on land outside of the city, but also does urban gardening at her Rochester home.

She can be found selling her goods at local markets like the Rochester Farmers Market and the Night Market.

Schutz, a Cherokee from the Paint Clan, retired early from IBM where she was involved with fiber optics technology working in marketing communications. Then, she worked as an event organizer and later opened her own company called Laurel Confections that specializes in “hand crafted confections and custom special occasion confection displays.”

Near the beginning of the pandemic, she organized and became the director of the Southeast Minnesota Food Rescue and Redistribution Program. The organization works to rescue food from local growers that might go to waste and leverage it to help those with food insecurity.

Sometimes the organization helps by transporting food from growers or markets to people who need it. At other times, it finds ways to preserve food through dehydration or processing. It also tries to encourage the creation of product lines from local food establishments, especially by BIPOC-owned businesses.

“We’re setting up produce rescues and pickups,” says Schutz. “If a farmer has a field that needs to be gleaned, we’ll go and glean that field.” Schutz helps local growers have the opportunity to donate food that might be wasted or sell overages or imperfect crops not suitable for general sale at discounted rates.

“The culture of the food is being lost,” says Schutz. “One thing that’s very big specifically for indigenous people, our culture is heavily rooted in knowing where our food came from, and our culture is heavily rooted in sustaining that system.” To this end, The Southeast Minnesota Food Rescue and Redistribution Program works to get recognizable, locally sourced food to those who are hungry and to BIPOC-owned businesses who might process them into products like jam, salsa, sandwiches or fine-dining plates.

“There is always a need for more diverse growers in relation to reducing food insecurity,” says Patrice Bailey, an assistant commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture who chairs the Emerging Farmer Working Group. “I see the work that Lisa Schutz does to highlight Minnesota Food Rescue which plays a significant role to increasing diversity around more emerging farmers being visible on the Minnesota agricultural landscape.”

“Representation matters, and Lisa is a great champion who is passionate and always using her voice to find solutions to barriers, and more importantly to also bring collaborators together to support farmers of color in unique and innovative ways,” writes Lillian Otieno, coordinator from the DOA's Emerging Farmer Outreach & Engagement office.

In December 2021, the Southeast Minnesota Food Rescue and Redistribution Program won a $20,000 economic development grant from the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation. The grant, according the SMIF website, is intended to help Schutz’s organization reduce economic barriers and strengthen food distribution channels for emerging BIPOC food growers and processors in Southeast Minnesota.

On June 6, Schutz and other local representatives met with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan at the Rochester Diversity Council office. At the meeting, Schutz was able to show the Flanagan some of the products made using food her group had rescued.

“This past week, for a community night out, we delivered corn, squash, beans and tomatoes over to the Meadow Park area,” says Schutz, adding that they’ve also delivered food to Friendship Place, a volunteer outreach for children and families who live in southeast Rochester.

The neighborhood is predominately populated by minorities and low-income residents, most of whom are recent immigrants, migrant workers or newcomers to Rochester.

In 2021, the Southeast Minnesota Food Rescue and Redistribution Program rescued around 4,000 pounds of food from growers that might otherwise have been wasted. So far in 2022, Schutz says they’ve already rescued about 5,000 pounds of food, and that’s before prime harvesting season for many crops.

Schutz says she is running out of the refrigeration space her food rescue organization needs. Though she has been using her Laurel Confections business refrigeration units, she’s now trying to procure a refrigerated trailer to deliver food from farms and markets to processing at BIPOC-owned restaurants or businesses and food insecure communities or agencies that serve those communities.

“We want to have the biggest outcome by the end of this season,” says Schutz. “Do we need volunteers? Yes, absolutely we do.”

For Schutz and the Southeast Minnesota Food Rescue and Redistribution Program, it’s all about building bridges between growers and food insecure communities.

“We want to help emerging farmers. We want to help any people that would like to start farming. We want to help food processors. We want to help emerging BIPOC businesses. We want to help BIPOC growers and BIPOC communities that are dealing with food insecurity,” Schutz says.

By John Sievers
