Rochester's Litter Bit Better effort seeking volunteers

Volunteers will spend a week in April picking up trash in community effort to clean up Rochester as the snow thaws.

90f181a017f16d7a7adeb71f6d86097f.jpg
Colleen Clermont, 5, helps her mother, Cathy Clermont, of Rochester, pick up trash Saturday, May 10, 2019, as part of Litter Bit Better at Slatterly Park in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
March 14, 2023 09:51 AM

ROCHESTER — Registration for the annual A Litter Bit Better event is open.

This year’s event is happening April 22 through April 30, and volunteers are being encouraged to collect litter in Rochester anytime during the week.

Trash and recycling bags are provided, and volunteers can pick a preferred location and date, with registration details available online at www.RNeighbors.org/litterbitbetter .

Since Litter Bit Better’s first year in 2007, volunteers have collected more than 145 tons of litter.

Each spring after the snow melts, Rochester residents and visitors notice litter that needs to be cleaned up to care for our environment and make Rochester look its best. This year, volunteers are still encouraged to cleanup on their own or with groups that they already regularly gather with, such as their household, family or workplace.

More tips for volunteers are available on the event website and to volunteers that register to participate.

In addition to Litter Bit Better, residents are encouraged to learn more about best practices for waste disposal and recycling and to consider some of the options below:

  •  Prevent litter at home: Place all trash in a plastic bag and tie the bag shut before throwing it away. Do not overload your garbage and recycling containers and make sure each container cover closes completely. This helps prevent windblown trash from entering your neighborhood.
  • Recycle: Learn what can be recycled with your curbside hauler or at the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus. All items should be clean, dry, and empty and then placed loosely in your recycling cart.
  • Household Hazardous Waste: Olmsted County has a Hazardous Waste Facility located at 305 Energy Parkway NE, Rochester, MN 55906 and is open Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Some hazardous materials have fees to dispose them, while others are free. Visit www.olmstedcounty.gov/residents/garbage-recycling for more details.
  • Trash to Treasure; There are several organizations in Rochester that accept donations of items that are still in good condition, but that you don’t need anymore. Preventing usable items from entering the waste system is a top best practice.
