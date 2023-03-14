Rochester's Litter Bit Better effort seeking volunteers

ROCHESTER — Registration for the annual A Litter Bit Better event is open.

This year’s event is happening April 22 through April 30, and volunteers are being encouraged to collect litter in Rochester anytime during the week.

Trash and recycling bags are provided, and volunteers can pick a preferred location and date, with registration details available online at www.RNeighbors.org/litterbitbetter .

Since Litter Bit Better’s first year in 2007, volunteers have collected more than 145 tons of litter.

Each spring after the snow melts, Rochester residents and visitors notice litter that needs to be cleaned up to care for our environment and make Rochester look its best. This year, volunteers are still encouraged to cleanup on their own or with groups that they already regularly gather with, such as their household, family or workplace.

More tips for volunteers are available on the event website and to volunteers that register to participate.

In addition to Litter Bit Better, residents are encouraged to learn more about best practices for waste disposal and recycling and to consider some of the options below:

