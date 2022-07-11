SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Exclusive
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester's mayoral candidates discuss park and recreation priorities

Rochester's mayoral candidates were asked where they believe the city should focus efforts in parks and recreation spending.

Untitled design.png
Kim Norton, Dean Koutsoukos, Britt Noser and Brad Trahan.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 11, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Four candidates for Rochester mayorBritt Noser , Kim Norton , Brad Trahan and Dean Koutsoukos – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Gray Duck Theater owners open new bookstore in former Zumbrota Library
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
July 11, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Rochester Public Schools Summer of Discovery
Exclusive
Local
Summer of Discovery: Rochester Public Schools dives into second year of summer school overhaul
“Now that we’ve been through it a year, we’re continuously improving it,” said Amy Eich, executive director of community education for RPS.
July 11, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

The two-part question posed was: A variety of user groups are seeking added park and recreation amenities as the city continues several related planning efforts. What do you believe needs to be prioritized with park and recreation funding?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Britt Noser

Kim Norton

Don't miss these stories
20220705_141317.jpg
Business
Former toy store finds new life as a used furniture outlet
MedCentral Outlet + Transport, a Rochester company owned by Todd Torgrimson and Todd Robertson, is busy filling the 45,000-square-foot space in the former Toys 'R' Us complex at 808 Apache Lane SW with truckloads of used office furniture, accessories and other items looking for a new home.
July 10, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Craig Cotton
Business
Rochester comic shop owner dies after sudden illness
Craig Cotten, the owner of the Book Review comic and sports card shop in Rochester, died on Monday after being felled suddenly by a mix of illnesses in late June.
July 05, 2022 07:20 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ribbon Cutting for Rochester Public Transit's New Electric Buses
Local
7 things to know about Rochester's first electric buses
They are set to start serving Rochester commuters on Monday.
July 08, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Bobs.JPG
Business
Southeast Rochester trailer park being put up for auction
An upcoming auction will sell a longtime Med City property -- Bob’s Trailer Court at 1915 Marion Road SE. Rochester-based Maas Cos. recently announced that it will manage the auction by sealed bid. Bids must be submitted by 4 p.m. July 21,2022.
July 08, 2022 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

ADVERTISEMENT

Brad Trahan

Dean Koutsoukos

The mayoral candidates are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the number to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approach. 

More candidate questions:

Untitled design.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates discuss what makes a good mayor
The four candidates were asked about the position and why they decided to run for office.
June 28, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022EXCLUSIVE
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: July 3-9, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
July 11, 2022 07:42 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
20220708.SmithPotrait.JPG
Exclusive
Business
Gray Duck Theater owners open new bookstore in former Zumbrota Library
The upper floor of the Carnegie Library in Zumbrota has found a new store with Zumbrota Literary Society as Andy and Anna Smith hope to share more great stories and community building with the bookstore.
July 11, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
NUR-D Riverside July 10.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
NUR-D kicks off season 30 of Down by the Riverside
Minnesota hip-hop artist rocks Mayo Park with Rochester's Jae Havoc.
July 10, 2022 10:00 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Peace Plaza Abortion Rights Rally
Local
‘We’re living in the dark ages’: Those who experienced life pre-Roe speak out against the Dobbs ruling
At the Rochester for Roe rally in Peace Plaza on Saturday, July 9, 2022, three participants spoke about life before the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and where the U.S. is headed in a post-Roe world.
July 09, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe