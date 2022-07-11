Rochester's mayoral candidates discuss park and recreation priorities

ROCHESTER — Four candidates for Rochester mayor – Britt Noser , Kim Norton , Brad Trahan and Dean Koutsoukos – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The two-part question posed was: A variety of user groups are seeking added park and recreation amenities as the city continues several related planning efforts. What do you believe needs to be prioritized with park and recreation funding?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Britt Noser

Kim Norton

Brad Trahan

Dean Koutsoukos

The mayoral candidates are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the number to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approach.