Rochester’s mayoral candidates discuss use of veto power

The four candidates for mayor were asked about the role of the mayoral veto of City Council decisions. Here’s what they said.

Untitled design.png
Kim Norton, Dean Koutsoukos, Britt Noser and Brad Trahan.
Contributed
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 24, 2022 07:00 AM
ROCHESTER — Four candidates for Rochester mayor – Dean Koutsoukos , Brad Trahan , Kim Norton and Britt Noser – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters

The question posed was: Rochester’s mayor does not have a regular vote on council decisions, but the position does come with veto power that can block or delay council action. What do you see as the role for the mayoral veto, and when should it be used?

The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:

Dean Koutsoukos

Brad Trahan

Kim Norton

Britt Noser

The mayoral candidates are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the number to two for the Nov. 8 general election.

Watch postbulletin.com for more candidate questions and responses as the election approaches.

Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
