Rochester’s mayoral candidates record videos discussing DMC priorities
The four candidates for mayor were asked about what they see as key Destination Medical Center priorities in the next four years. Here’s what they said:
ROCHESTER — Four candidates for Rochester mayor – Dean Koutsoukos , Kim Norton , Britt Noser and Brad Trahan – were asked to provide responses to a question designed to help introduce them to voters
The question posed was: What do you consider to be chief priorities related to Destination Medical Center during the next four years?
The Post Bulletin requested a video response of up to 90 seconds in length from each candidate. Here are the responses we received:
Dean Koutsoukos
Kim Norton
Brad Trahan
Britt Noser
Britt Noser did not provide a video response by the deadline. If a video is submitted, it will be added at a later date.
The mayoral candidates are on the ballot for the Aug. 9 primary election to narrow the number to two for the Nov. 8 general election.
