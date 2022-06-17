Rochester’s natural area management planning process underway

ROCHESTER — A natural areas management plan is being created by the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department.

Partnering with RES, an ecological restoration company, the goal is to facilitate effective management of Rochester’s natural areas over the coming decades.

“Rochester parks have over 1,500 acres of publicly accessible natural areas that need protection, enhancement and restoration,” City Forester Jeff Haberman said in a statement announcing the effort. “In 2019, the city’s Division of Forestry began to pursue a goal of creating a natural areas management plan. The purpose of this plan would be to provide a framework for city staff on how to prioritize and effectively perform management activities across the city’s public natural areas.”

Data from an initial survey showed:



80% of natural areas had invasive species.

13% of surveyed points had zero invasive species.

14% of surveyed points where 100% invasive species.

The most common invasive found were: buckthorn, honeysuckle, amur maple, and Japanese tree lilac.

Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input and ideas from the community on the future of these resources. Public engagement, combined with previous planning work, will help lay out the city’s vision, goals, guiding principles and prioritized actions for managing the natural areas.

Community members are invited to a June 23 public meeting, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at· Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Road NE.

Community members are unable to attend can take an online survey at tinyurl.com/yt6e3xv5 .

Following community input efforts, RES will begin field assessments and start the plan development, which then will be reviewed by the community.

Additional public input will be sought as the plan develops, and a final plan will be submitted to the city’s Park Board and Rochester City Council for review.