SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester’s natural area management planning process underway

Public meeting set for June 23 to hear ideas regarding city's natural resources.

Quarry Hill Nature Center's land is part of the city's natural area that would fall under a new management plan.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
June 17, 2022 10:55 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — A natural areas management plan is being created by the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department.

Partnering with RES, an ecological restoration company, the goal is to facilitate effective management of Rochester’s natural areas over the coming decades.

Also Read
22-02-25-cocktail-mojito-7262.jpg
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
Rochester Magazine's Best Cocktails. You picked'em. We drank them
First World Problems. Purple Goat Punch. Old Fashioned. Blackberry Mojito. Knobs and Hollers.
June 17, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Thomas Theiler Youth Commission
Exclusive
Local
Youth commission and council merger raise concerns before process has chance to unfold
Combined youth group could include fewer members than either of the existing organizations.
June 16, 2022 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20220614_152955.jpg
Members Only
Business
A new Hilton hotel is in downtown Rochester's future
5th Avenue Rental Partners LLC bought five homes on the corner of Fifth Avenue and Second Street NW to make way for the development of a Hampton Inn and Suites.
June 16, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher

“Rochester parks have over 1,500 acres of publicly accessible natural areas that need protection, enhancement and restoration,” City Forester Jeff Haberman said in a statement announcing the effort. “In 2019, the city’s Division of Forestry began to pursue a goal of creating a natural areas management plan. The purpose of this plan would be to provide a framework for city staff on how to prioritize and effectively perform management activities across the city’s public natural areas.”

Data from an initial survey showed:

  • 80% of natural areas had invasive species.
  • 13% of surveyed points had zero invasive species.
  • 14% of surveyed points where 100% invasive species.
  • The most common invasive found were: buckthorn, honeysuckle, amur maple, and Japanese tree lilac.

Rochester Parks and Recreation Department is seeking input and ideas from the community on the future of these resources. Public engagement, combined with previous planning work, will help lay out the city’s vision, goals, guiding principles and prioritized actions for managing the natural areas.
Community members are invited to a June 23 public meeting, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at· Quarry Hill Nature Center, 701 Silver Creek Road NE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Community members are unable to attend can take an online survey at tinyurl.com/yt6e3xv5 .

Following community input efforts, RES will begin field assessments and start the plan development, which then will be reviewed by the community.

Additional public input will be sought as the plan develops, and a final plan will be submitted to the city’s Park Board and Rochester City Council for review.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Spring 2022 Graduates
Spring 2022 Graduates
June 17, 2022 10:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Spring 2022 Dean's and President's lists
Spring 2022 Dean's and President's lists
June 17, 2022 10:13 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Police car lights crime
Local
$10K worth of copper wire stolen from John Marshall High School in Rochester
The theft of the copper wire allegedly happen earlier this week while construction is taking place at the school.
June 17, 2022 10:06 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Police lights crash report
Local
Semi fire Thursday near Rochester leads to eight vehicles being destroyed
The semi-tractor trailer was hauling eight vehicles when it blew a tire and was lit on fire.
June 17, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson