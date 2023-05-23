99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rochester's new Sustainability and Resiliency Commission seeks members

The new commission seeks to expand on work started by the Energy Commission with a broader focus on sustainability.

Rochester city logo
By Staff reports
Today at 11:39 AM

ROCHESTER — Members are being sought for Rochester’s new Sustainability and Resiliency Commission.

The commission was created to expand on work that started with the city's Energy Commission, which will be replaced by the new commission.

In addition to energy-related work, the Sustainability and Resiliency Commission will address the city’s newly adopted greenhouse gas emissions reductions target and work to address sustainability related to the environment, economy and social equity.

The Rochester Mayor’s Office is accepting applications from community members interested in serving on the new commission.

Interested community members are being encouraged to submit applications by the priority deadline of June 7, although applications for boards and commissions are accepted year-round.

Interviews for the Sustainability and Resiliency Commission will be conducted from June 13 to June 16, with commission appointments announced by June 26.

The first meeting for the commission will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. July 12 in City Hall.

Commission membership aims to represent various segments of the Rochester community, including diverse lived experiences and backgrounds to support the three pillars of sustainability — environment, economy and social equity.

Community members with sustainability program knowledge in one or multiple of these perspectives are being encouraged to apply, and one commission seat will be dedicated to a youth representative ages 16-23.

For questions or assistance filling out an application, contact Lauren Jensen, sustainability coordinator, at ljensen@rochestermn.gov or by calling 507-328-2957.

