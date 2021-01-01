Rochester's newest parking ramp needs $100,000 fix

The first step toward ensuring the structural integrity of the city’s newest parking ramp will be in front of a new Rochester City Council on Monday.

The council will be asked to approve a search for a contractor for a project to address an estimated $100,000 in repairs after waterproofing concerns and other deviations in construction were discovered after the ramp opened in 2019.

The ramp opened with plans for eventual vertical expansion, but City Administrator Steve Rymer later said added work would be needed to support the planned eight floors of housing proposed by St. Paul-based Common Bond Communities.

As a result, the council approved a $148,000 contract at the start of 2020 to take a deeper look into the potential for the city ramp on the northwest corner of First Street Southeast and First Avenue.

Following further study, Minneapolis-based Walker Consultants recommended the proposed repairs and improvements, which were included in the city’s planned 2021 spending on infrastructure.

Sam Budzyna, the city’s traffic and parking manager, said the proposed repairs won’t address needs related to the potential for future housing.

The ramp cost the city $31.4 million, with the project managed by Kraus Anderson and designed by Collaborative Design Group. The cost included an extra $512,000, which was intended to ensure the structure would support a future housing project.

While the city is planning to move forward with repairs related to the facility’s use as a parking structure, its legal team is looking at who should ultimately fund the project, according to a report sent to the city council ahead of Monday’s meeting.

“The city's attorneys are actively working on litigation to determine who should be financially responsible for the repairs,” the report says. “If it is determined that it was a design or construction issue, then reimbursement will be pursued from the responsible party. Either way, the litigation could take years, and the city would need to front the cost of the project with retained earnings.”

In addition to being asked to start seeking bids on the ramp repair project, the council will receive the annual state-of-the-city report from Mayor Kim Norton.

“Despite the challenges we faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, our efforts to support a resilient, sustainable community are starting to build momentum,” Norton said in a statement ahead of Monday’s meeting. “I look forward to working with the new city council, city administrator, and diversity, equity and inclusion director to create strong, inclusive neighborhoods and foster a sense of belonging. With our city team working alongside residents, we will continue to grow and thrive together.”

Four new council members will also recite the oath of office during the online meeting. They officially signed the oath in person during the last days of 2020 to limit in-person gathering, according to incoming council president Brooke Carlson.

In addition to Carlson, Mark Bransford, Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and Molly Dennis will recite the oath Monday.

The meeting will be available live starting at 3:30 p.m. Monday online at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

UPCOMING MEETINGS

Meetings scheduled to be held during the week of Jan. 4 include:

Rochester

• City Council, 3:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

• Park Board, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Dial-in information for listening to the meeting live can be requested by emailing parknrec@rochestermn.gov. Video will be posted online following the meeting.

Olmsted County

• Board of County Commissioners, 9 a.m. Tuesday in the board chambers of the government center. The commissioners will also include their annual meetings as the Olmsted County Building Authority and Olmsted County Regional Railroad Authority. The meetings will livestream at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Housing and Redevelopment Authority, 9 a.m. Wednesday in the board chambers of the government center. Information for online viewing is available at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Health, Housing and Human Services Committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday in the board chambers of the government center. Information for online viewing is available at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Public Health Services Advisory Board, 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Information for online viewing is available at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

• Planning Advisory Commission, 7 p.m. Thursday in board chambers of the government center. The meeting will be livestreamed at http://olmstedcountymn.iqm2.com/

Rochester Public Schools

• School Board, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom of the Edison Building, 615 Seventh St. SW. Meeting will livestream at YouTube.com/ISD535.