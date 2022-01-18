SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Rochester's Riverside Elementary is first in the area to host virtual medical exams for students

"This is huge. It's a great accomplishment. And we can look now to the future of providing health care in a different way," said Michael Luker, Mayo Clinic operations manager.

02 TytoCare Device at Riverside Central Elementary School
Connie Scheid, a licensed school nurse who works at Riverside Central Elementary School, and Addie Scheid, 9, Connie's daughter, use a TytoCare device, which can be used by staff at Riverside to connect a patient and health care provider virtually, for a practice medical exam on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the school in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
January 18, 2022 06:00 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — Nine-year-old Addie Scheid was getting a medical check up in a conference room at Riverside Central Elementary last week.

But in reality, it wasn't an actual check up. It was a dry run to test the school's new TytoCare device, which will allow medical staff to examine students remotely. The acquisition of the technology, which was a partnership between the school and the Mayo Clinic, is groundbreaking for the area.

Also Read
Day in History graphic
Community
1947: ‘This Is Your FBI' is a hit on radio
Highlights of events in 1997, 1972, 1947 and 1922.
January 18, 2022 06:08 AM
 · 
By  Loren Else
priscilla.jpg
Community
Prominent Rochester woman's death shocked city residents
Priscilla Wagoner died of carbon monoxide poisoning in October 1959.
January 18, 2022 06:02 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Jayda Clyne 01.JPG
Local
Drag brunches coming to Crave in Rochester
A last-minute event in December following "Homecoming Queen" opening has sparked a series of brunch performances beginning Feb. 13.
January 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

Aside from the technical advance, it's also expected to revolutionize the school's ability to help its students. Connie Scheid, a nurse at Riverside Central as well as Addie's mother, said the ability to offer remote examinations will go a long way toward helping students in the community who need medical care.

"We have kids that may not be able to have access to a care provider as quickly as some," Scheid said. "It's a huge opportunity to be able to keep our students in school healthy and learning as opposed to at home waiting to be seen potentially. We have a population too that's new to the U.S. that may not have been able to establish care yet... it's a much quicker option for them and less disruptive to their lives."

01 TytoCare Device at Riverside Central Elementary School
Lida Casper, the Community Schools site facilitator at Riverside Central Elementary School, Connie Scheid, a licensed school nurse who works at Riverside, and Addie Scheid, 9, Connie's daughter, use a TytoCare device, which can be used by staff at Riverside to connect a patient and health care provider virtually, for a practice medical exam on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the school in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Parents will have to sign off on the school providing virtual exams for their students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lida Casper, facilitator for Riverside's Community Schools program, went on to explain how the option will be good for families across the board.

"There's lots of kids who have barriers, but there's also just the barrier of being a working parent," Casper said.
During the dry run, Connie walked her daughter through the process. As Addie sat still, Connie put a handheld device in her ear. A small screen on the outside of the device showed the inner-working's of her ear.

TytoCare Device at Riverside Central Elementary School
Connie Scheid, a licensed school nurse who works at Riverside Central Elementary School, and Addie Scheid, 9, Connie's daughter, use a TytoCare device, which can be used by staff at Riverside to connect a patient and health care provider virtually, for a practice medical exam on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the school in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

In addition to the screen on the device, the image also appeared on the split-screen of a nearby tablet. A physician's assistant, Karen Townsend, appeared on the other half of the split screen, making sure everything was working from the clinic's side of things.

"That's her eardrum," Townsend said as she saw the image appear.

The check up continued. They placed the device against Addie's forehead to get a temperature. She then held it up against her chest, and the beats began to register.

"I can hear it just fine," Townsend said about Addie's heartbeat.

04 TytoCare Device at Riverside Central Elementary School
Connie Scheid, a licensed school nurse who works at Riverside Central Elementary School, Lida Casper, the Community Schools site facilitator at Riverside, and Addie Scheid, 9, Connie's daughter, set up a TytoCare device, which can be used by staff at Riverside to connect a patient and health care provider virtually, for a practice medical exam on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the school in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The school isn't officially using the TytoCare device yet, although they expect to in the near future. Getting the ability to offer remote examinations is something the school and the clinic have been working on for over a year.

After Connie and Addie wrapped up the practice exam, the school officials began a conference call with partners from the Mayo Clinic. Michael Luker, Mayo Clinic operations manager, emphasized the significance of having the new technology in the school system during the call.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think it's important to know that everybody on this call is part of a move to transform medicine," he said. "This is huge. It's a great accomplishment. And we can look now to the future of providing health care in a different way."

03 TytoCare Device at Riverside Central Elementary School
Connie Scheid, a licensed school nurse who works at Riverside Central Elementary School, and Addie Scheid, 9, Connie's daughter, use a TytoCare device, which can be used by staff at Riverside to connect a patient and health care provider virtually, for a practice medical exam on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the school in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: ROCHESTEREDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
Lana and Travis Huemann
Exclusive
Local
Program to halt evictions not paying off for area landlords
RentHelpMN is designed to pay landlords whose tenants cannot pay rent due to a change in their financial situation because of COVID-19.
January 18, 2022 06:01 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Tyler Mayer
Exclusive
Local
'At every turn, it’s something:' Moving from homelessness to housed comes with its own challenges
Rochester resident shares his experiences related to being homeless and now being on a new path.
January 18, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
318 Commons sign.jpg
Local
Questions remain for businesses as mask mandate ramps up
Three-week requirement seeks to cover anticipated community surge of the COVID-19 virus.
January 17, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Olmsted County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Eyota
Few details were available Monday but a captain with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one person died and two others were taken to a hospital over the weekend.
January 17, 2022 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts