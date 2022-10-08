We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester's roller disco makes second appearance in colder temps

The rink, on a closed off portion of South Broadway in front of Cafe Steam, Threshold Arts and the Art Emporium, was surrounded by supportive friends and family, and businesses ready to show off their best disco-related items.

Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance
Bluu Thomas, left, and her sister Julyssa Thomas, 14, skate together during a Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
October 07, 2022 09:53 PM
ROCHESTER — On a night of sparkly fun, the second annual roller disco hit the road on Broadway in downtown Rochester with people ready for the cold in hats, gloves and coats.

The rink, on a closed off portion of South Broadway in front of Cafe Steam, Threshold Arts and the Art Emporium, was surrounded by supportive friends and family, and businesses ready to show off their best disco-related items. The Rochester Downtown Alliance event moved out of Peace Plaza for its second year.

With smiles and work on their skills, roller skaters lapped the sometimes wet track with their best groovy moves. Event staff said the two-day event rolled off as totally fun, even while trying to stay warm. Friday night temperatures hovered around 45 degrees.

The disco ball, neon decorated windows and colorful skates shone in the night as skaters shared their enthusiasm, excitement and nerves. Gail Vukov laced up her skates for the first time in about 55 years, joined by her son Samuel Vukov, both of Rochester. The two tried out the 30 by 100 foot rink for a new experience together.

“There was a roller rink, and they (mom and dad) would drop us off back in the days you could just drop your kids off and then we’d play crack the whip and all that. But that was a long time ago,” Gail remarked of her roller skating memories. “When the glitter ball started and it was the dance and a boy had to ask you.”

Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance
People skate during a Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

She left the Broadway rink smiling, and a high five with her son on their success of not falling. From a medical family, including a nurse, doctor and physical therapist, Gail joked a fall would be well-taken care of.

“It was really fun,” Gail said. “It was exhilarating staying off of the floor,” Samuel said of his experience.

As some of the fastest skaters on the rink, Julyssa and Bluu Thomas of Detroit brought their style to Rochester while visiting family. Jullbluu is a member of the East Side Rider skate group, and Julyssa participated in derby previously. The pair plan to keep on skating tomorrow.

“The speed. The music,” Bluu said about her enjoyment for roller skating. “The passion. And you can look cute doing it,” Julyssa added.

You can try on your skates again or for the first time Saturday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on South Broadway. Skate rentals are free at event or you can bring your own pair. Twin Cities Skaters will also host classes from 1 to 2:30 p.m. following their performance at noon. Two additional performances are scheduled for 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Other activities at the disco include a Kids Art Market from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Threshold Arts pom-pom creations from noon to 8 p.m. and face painting.

If you go

What: Roller Disco

When: 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8

Where: 300 block of S Broadway Avenue

MORE ROLLER DISCO PHOTOS:

Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance
Da'Marcus Price, left, 8, of Rochester, skates during a Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance
People skate during a Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance
People skate during a Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance
Local vendors and businesses are present during a Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance
Susie Youssef, right, spins cotton candy during a Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance
Auggie O'Hara, 3, of Rochester, gets his face painted during a Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance
People skate during a Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance
People skate during a Roller Disco presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in downtown Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Rebecca Mitchell
By Rebecca Mitchell
Rebecca Mitchell started as a Digital Content Producer for the Post Bulletin in August 2022. She specializes in enhancing online articles as well as education, feature and health reporting.
