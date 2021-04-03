Rochester's seasonal parking restrictions could be revisited

The future of Rochester’s seasonal parking ordinance could face a new review.

“We have to do something different than what we are doing,” said Rochester City Council member Shaun Palmer, who initiated a request to review the ordinance.

The seasonal policy adopted in 2019 limits on-street parking from Oct. 1 to May 1 to alternate sides of the street between 2 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The goal is to increase effectiveness of snowplows, as well as make room for spring and fall street sweeping and other maintenance.

Many residents, however, object to the policy, saying it is confusing and often not enforced.

“I think what we have is not workable,” said Rochester resident Fran Bradley, who started an online petition in January, which had 443 signatures as of 9 a.m. Friday.

Bradley said he’d like to see city staff develop a plan that offers more balance by targeting days snow actually needs to be plowed, rather than imposing a threat of ticketing throughout seven months.

“We need to balance what is best for the citizens, residents and guests in our community against what is the easiest, supposedly, for the people running our snowplows,” he said. “I think there can be a middle ground that works.”

He said he understands the need for a policy to ensure streets are plowed, but added that he’s seen better policies implemented in other cities.

A report by Rochester Public Works lists policies in 26 cities -- the state’s 15 largest and 11 smaller cities close to Rochester -- and found policies range from declaring a snow emergency when snow has fallen to banning all on-street parking during specific nighttime hours.

The majority of smaller cities, including Mankato where Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms served as deputy city manager until earlier this year, implement a snow emergency when needed.

Minneapolis and St. Paul implement even-odd parking requirements only after a snow emergency is declared.

Palmer and Bradley said they believe some sort of modified policy based on a snow emergency would work in Rochester.

In a January memo to the city council, Rochester Public Works Director Wendy Turri said past efforts to use snow emergencies were unsuccessful.

“There was little compliance during snow emergencies, likely due to confusion over the requirements or residents not being aware of the declaration,” she wrote. “It was an overwhelming, impossible task for the police department to enforce a snow emergency while also providing the critical services required during a snow event.”

Turri said the seasonal policy has seen increased compliance in its third year and resulted in more effective snow removal.

On Monday, the city council will be asked whether it wants to direct city staff to look at current practices and related cost savings while also taking a closer look at creating a snow-emergency ordinance to replace the seasonal parking requirement.

“This is the time of the year to do this stuff, not in November when it might snow,” said Palmer, who was joined by council member Mark Bransford in requesting the action.

The city council has changed its regular meeting time to 6 p.m. starting Monday, with meetings continuing to be held using online software. Monday’s meeting will livestream at www.rochestermn.gov/agendas and be available on Spectrum cable channel 180 or 188 and Metronet channel 80.

