Rochester's state Sen. Carla Nelson recovering from open heart surgery

ROCHESTER — Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, is recovering from a planned open heart surgery that was performed at Mayo Clinic, her office announced Thursday.

Nelson, a fifth-term state senator, was discharged from Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday after undergoing surgery on June 22.

The surgery was performed to treat Nelson's hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease that causes the walls of the heart to thicken. This can impact the heart's ability to pump blood effectively.

"First and foremost, I am beyond grateful for my incredible Mayo care team," Nelson said in a statement. "We are truly blessed to have such amazing medical professionals, experts, and innovators right here in Southeast Minnesota, and I knew I was in the best possible hands from the moment I was diagnosed."

The announcement says that Nelson had no complications from the surgery and is expected to make a full recovery after six to eight weeks of recovery and physical therapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During my recovery period, I will sadly not be able to attend the in-district events that I enjoy so much, but I will continue to monitor things from my home, and I look forward to returning to my usual full calendar around mid-August," Nelson said. "I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and well wishes as I recover. I am excited to see all of you again very soon. In the meantime, my office is open and running full steam ahead."

In her statement, Nelson urged people to pay attention if their doctor hears a heart murmur during an exam.

"If you are not a medical professional, it is unlikely you have heard of HCM before," Nelson said. "I sure hadn’t. It is quite common — about 1 in 500 people have HCM, but a large percentage of those are undiagnosed. Figuring out if you are at risk as early as possible is critical to avoid potential complications."