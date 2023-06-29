Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Rochester's state Sen. Carla Nelson recovering from open heart surgery

A statement from Nelson's office says the planned surgery was to treat a heart condition.

The Veterans & Emergency Services Exhibit
State Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, speaks during an open house for the Veterans & Emergency Services Exhibit on Thursday, April 20, 2023, on the ground floor of the Hilton in downtown Rochester. Nelson recently underwent heart surgery at Mayo Clinic.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin file photo
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Today at 11:23 AM

ROCHESTER — Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, is recovering from a planned open heart surgery that was performed at Mayo Clinic, her office announced Thursday.

Nelson, a fifth-term state senator, was discharged from Mayo Clinic Hospital-Saint Marys on Thursday after undergoing surgery on June 22.

The surgery was performed to treat Nelson's hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a disease that causes the walls of the heart to thicken. This can impact the heart's ability to pump blood effectively.

Find more news important to you

"First and foremost, I am beyond grateful for my incredible Mayo care team," Nelson said in a statement. "We are truly blessed to have such amazing medical professionals, experts, and innovators right here in Southeast Minnesota, and I knew I was in the best possible hands from the moment I was diagnosed."

The announcement says that Nelson had no complications from the surgery and is expected to make a full recovery after six to eight weeks of recovery and physical therapy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"During my recovery period, I will sadly not be able to attend the in-district events that I enjoy so much, but I will continue to monitor things from my home, and I look forward to returning to my usual full calendar around mid-August," Nelson said. "I appreciate everybody’s thoughts and well wishes as I recover. I am excited to see all of you again very soon. In the meantime, my office is open and running full steam ahead."

In her statement, Nelson urged people to pay attention if their doctor hears a heart murmur during an exam.

Larry Anderson
Health
The hopeful, difficult, gracious journey of Larry Anderson's new heart
Last May, Larry Anderson, of Wabasha, received his new heart. Though the path to recovery has been tough, he's determined to "put one foot in front of the other" each day.
May 26, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

"If you are not a medical professional, it is unlikely you have heard of HCM before," Nelson said. "I sure hadn’t. It is quite common — about 1 in 500 people have HCM, but a large percentage of those are undiagnosed. Figuring out if you are at risk as early as possible is critical to avoid potential complications."

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's health reporter. She previously covered the Southeast Minnesota region for the Post Bulletin. Dené's a Kansas expat who moved to Minnesota in 2020 and joined the Post Bulletin in 2022. Readers can reach Dené at 507-281-7488 and ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
SEXUAL ASSAULT COURTS.png
Local
'She was the one person he could trust': Former Rochester therapist accused of sexually assaulting client
June 29, 2023 10:12 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Screenshot 2023-06-28 200550.jpg
Local
Body found in retention pond believed to be missing Rochester woman
June 29, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 25-July 1, 2023
June 29, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


062823-Honkers v Mud Puppies
Sports
Entering final stretch of first half, Honkers still in the hunt for division title despite recent skid
June 29, 2023 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Popeyes Map.png
Business
Popeyes chicken files more plans to build in northwest Rochester
June 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
olivia beckman
Prep
Bounceback season for Houston's 'dog' Beckman pays off with laundry list of awards
June 29, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Rochester Towers Condominiums
Business
Rochester Towers association wants residents to return for 'limited occupancy'
June 28, 2023 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger