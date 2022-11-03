Rochester's The Landing MN plans volunteer training

ROCHESTER — A pair of training sessions are planned for community members interested in volunteering to help those experiencing homelessness in Rochester.

The Landing MN is hosting volunteer information sessions at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 and 6 p.m. Nov. 11.

The sessions will take place at The Landing's new day shelter at 426 Third Ave. SW in Rochester, and a tour of the new facility will be available. The information sessions will be followed by training, which is required for all volunteers.

The Landing day shelter is in the process of converting the former National Pawn Shop to create a soft place to land for those experiencing homelessness, with programming available to help guests take positive steps toward stability.

As the new shelter works toward opening, businesses and organizations are being encouraged to learn more opportunities to support the new facility by contacting Alex Hurlebaus, The Landing’s director of social services, at alex@thelandingmn.org.