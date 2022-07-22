Rochester's Ward 3 candidates find differences in sales tax, building code at LWV forum

ROCHESTER — Candidates in the city’s only race without an incumbent have less than four weeks to secure a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The Ward 3 candidates sought to define themselves during a League of Women Voters forum Thursday, but they also pointed to areas of agreement and the need for residents of the city’s northwest ward to get to know them.

“As the four of us are out talking to people within our ward, I want to really encourage the people in our ward,” Svaar Vinje said during the forum’s closing comments. “You have the opportunity to engage with people who are connected right now with government.

“We see these people. We are learning what the job is going to be.”

With the Aug. 9 primary ballot set to cut the four candidates to two, Vangie Castro said the campaign has been void of opposition seen in other races.

“It’s been really pleasant to actually campaign with these three other folks,” she said, adding: “We’ve seen some really interesting forums and I’m really glad to be here tonight.”

Prior to the forum’s start, Casey McGregor pointed to the lack of rebuttals at an earlier event and attributed it to not having to measure up against an incumbent candidate, allowing each newcomer to establish their own views.

The current Ward 3 council member, Nick Campion, decided not to seek a third term.

While Thursday’s event lacked some of the debate seen in earlier League forums, the candidates were able to find lines of distinction on a variety of issues.

When asked about the potential of extending the city sales tax within the next two years, candidates landed on a hard “no,” a strong “yes” and points in between.

“I don’t think we need to keep adding tax. We need to find ways and other solutions through our problems,” McGregor said, suggesting the city could reimagine the way it spends money and consider ways to raise funds through existing city events, such as selling items at Civic Music events.

On the other side, Norman Wahl said he supports continuing the tax that has provided funding for a variety of city amenities over the years and would potentially target road construction, affordable housing and flood control efforts.

“We already have the half-cent (tax) in place, so it would not feel like a tax increase, but instead paying what we’ve been paying for a long time,” Wahl said, adding that the sales tax generates funds from visitors who use city amenities without paying property taxes that might otherwise be used for proposed projects.

Castro said she’d need to wait to see how the tax would play into the city’s next two-year budget, but said the next Ward 3 council member must consider the city’s anticipated future growth and costs that come with a growing community.

“We need to maintain the strategic plan for the city to continue to grow and be a city of innovation, so it will have to be something we revisit,” she said.

Vinje also sought middle ground, citing a need for the city revenue to cover community needs but also a desire to find alternative sources.

“I do feel that there’s a huge opportunity within Rochester for fundraising within a partnership not only betweens our citizens, but our businesses, as well as our government,” he said, suggesting partnerships could find funding for city projects.

The candidates offered nuanced views of the proposal for a new unified development code, which is slated to be considered by the current council but would be fully implemented next year.

Wahl, a former pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church, said he supports the effort to streamline the development process, pointing to his own experience with a project that needed special variances for completion, and Castro echoed the support, pointing to the ability to encourage developers to invest in the community.

Vinje and McGregor said they had mixed views on the proposed code that aims to define what can be built within the city and allow more approvals to be made at the staff level.

Vinje said he supports efforts to streamline the process, but has concerns about the plan to bypass council review of some projects.

McGregor said she likes that the code would allow for the construction of smaller homes on smaller lots but worries that the flexibility could also allow fourplexes to be built in neighborhoods originally created for single-family homes.

Other topics addressed during the forum, which was recorded to be posted on the Rochester Public Library’s YouTube page, included green energy, support for businesses, creating an inclusive community, public transit and the number of small breweries in Northwest Rochester.

The League of Women Voters, in partnership with the library, the Post Bulletin and the Rochester Area of Commerce, will hold two more forums before the Aug. 8 primary election.

Both will include candidates for Olmsted County commissioner seats. They are:

