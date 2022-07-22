SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Rochester's Ward 3 candidates find differences in sales tax, building code at LWV forum

City Council hopefuls provide relaxed look at who they are and their goals if elected.

Untitled design.png
Casey McGregor, Norman Wahl, Svaar David Vinje and Vangie Castro.
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
July 21, 2022 09:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Candidates in the city’s only race without an incumbent have less than four weeks to secure a spot on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The Ward 3 candidates sought to define themselves during a League of Women Voters forum Thursday, but they also pointed to areas of agreement and the need for residents of the city’s northwest ward to get to know them.

Also Read
Public hearing of the U.S. House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol
National
‘The dam has begun to break’: Jan. 6 panel lays out Trump’s 187 minutes of inaction
The committee showed videos of top-ranking national security and White House officials saying one by one that Trump did not speak to leaders of the Defense Department, National Guard, FBI, Homeland Security or the Secret Service. Trump also didn’t communicate with Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser or Capitol Police.
July 21, 2022 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Sarah D. Wire / Los Angeles Times
Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
Local
Photos: Thursdays Downtown on July 21, 2022
Thursdays Downtown hosted live music, street vendors and big crowds along Peace Plaza and 1st Avenue in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21.
July 21, 2022 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey

“As the four of us are out talking to people within our ward, I want to really encourage the people in our ward,” Svaar Vinje said during the forum’s closing comments. “You have the opportunity to engage with people who are connected right now with government.

“We see these people. We are learning what the job is going to be.”

With the Aug. 9 primary ballot set to cut the four candidates to two, Vangie Castro said the campaign has been void of opposition seen in other races.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s been really pleasant to actually campaign with these three other folks,” she said, adding: “We’ve seen some really interesting forums and I’m really glad to be here tonight.”

Prior to the forum’s start, Casey McGregor pointed to the lack of rebuttals at an earlier event and attributed it to not having to measure up against an incumbent candidate, allowing each newcomer to establish their own views.

The current Ward 3 council member, Nick Campion, decided not to seek a third term.

While Thursday’s event lacked some of the debate seen in earlier League forums, the candidates were able to find lines of distinction on a variety of issues.

When asked about the potential of extending the city sales tax within the next two years, candidates landed on a hard “no,” a strong “yes” and points in between.

“I don’t think we need to keep adding tax. We need to find ways and other solutions through our problems,” McGregor said, suggesting the city could reimagine the way it spends money and consider ways to raise funds through existing city events, such as selling items at Civic Music events.

On the other side, Norman Wahl said he supports continuing the tax that has provided funding for a variety of city amenities over the years and would potentially target road construction, affordable housing and flood control efforts.

“We already have the half-cent (tax) in place, so it would not feel like a tax increase, but instead paying what we’ve been paying for a long time,” Wahl said, adding that the sales tax generates funds from visitors who use city amenities without paying property taxes that might otherwise be used for proposed projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Castro said she’d need to wait to see how the tax would play into the city’s next two-year budget, but said the next Ward 3 council member must consider the city’s anticipated future growth and costs that come with a growing community.

“We need to maintain the strategic plan for the city to continue to grow and be a city of innovation, so it will have to be something we revisit,” she said.

Vinje also sought middle ground, citing a need for the city revenue to cover community needs but also a desire to find alternative sources.

“I do feel that there’s a huge opportunity within Rochester for fundraising within a partnership not only betweens our citizens, but our businesses, as well as our government,” he said, suggesting partnerships could find funding for city projects.

The candidates offered nuanced views of the proposal for a new unified development code, which is slated to be considered by the current council but would be fully implemented next year.

Wahl, a former pastor of Bethel Lutheran Church, said he supports the effort to streamline the development process, pointing to his own experience with a project that needed special variances for completion, and Castro echoed the support, pointing to the ability to encourage developers to invest in the community.

Vinje and McGregor said they had mixed views on the proposed code that aims to define what can be built within the city and allow more approvals to be made at the staff level.

Vinje said he supports efforts to streamline the process, but has concerns about the plan to bypass council review of some projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

McGregor said she likes that the code would allow for the construction of smaller homes on smaller lots but worries that the flexibility could also allow fourplexes to be built in neighborhoods originally created for single-family homes.

Other topics addressed during the forum, which was recorded to be posted on the Rochester Public Library’s YouTube page, included green energy, support for businesses, creating an inclusive community, public transit and the number of small breweries in Northwest Rochester.

The League of Women Voters, in partnership with the library, the Post Bulletin and the Rochester Area of Commerce, will hold two more forums before the Aug. 8 primary election.

Both will include candidates for Olmsted County commissioner seats. They are:

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTERELECTION 2022ROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
Randy Petersen joined the Post Bulletin in 2014 and became the local government reporter in 2017. An Elkton native, he's worked for a variety of Midwest papers as reporter, photographer and editor since graduating from Winona State University in 1996. Readers can reach Randy at 507-285-7709 or rpetersen@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Motorcycle vs car
Local
Motorcyclist in 'critical' condition after NW Rochester crash
The motorcycle and pickup truck collided at the intersection of Valleyhigh Drive NW and Instrument Drive NW on Thursday.
July 21, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Screen Shot 2022-07-21 at 2.09.29 PM.png
Local
Rochester Planned Parenthood workers part of regional vote to unionize
The National Labor Relations Board tallied mail-in ballots Thursday morning and reported 238 of 264 workers for Planned Parenthood North Central States voted in favor of unionizing with SEIU.
July 21, 2022 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier
Elizabeth Wiederholt
Exclusive
Local
Germany and beyond: Rochester student eyes a future in international relations
Mayo High School grad Elizabeth Wiederholt is headed to Germany as a student awarded the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship for 2022-23.
July 21, 2022 04:26 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Madonna Meadows Hiring
Exclusive
Local
Rochester care providers still fighting to overcome worker shortage issue
Statewide care providers call for a special session to address staffing crisis in homes while other advocates believe there needs to be a reassessment of the whole care service system.
July 21, 2022 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Bella Carpentier