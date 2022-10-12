Rochester's Ward 3 candidates take different stances on the library -- at the library

ROCHESTER — The venue for a League of Women Voters forum Tuesday became the subject of a question posed to candidates for the Rochester City Council Ward 3 seat.

Asked if they would support funding non-traditional roles for the Rochester Public Library, Norman Wahl and Vangie Castro took different approaches.

“I think we need to establish what the library is and what it should be,” said Whal, a semi-retired Lutheran pastor. “The library cannot be all things to all people.”

He said it’s important that library staff not be asked to take on roles that they haven’t been trained to fulfill, and he pointed to other venues for community events, suggesting Tuesday’s forum might be a better fit for the Mayo Civic Center.

“I’m not sure the library needs meeting rooms devoted to meetings, when we have other places that can accomplish that,” he said.

Castro, an impact program assistant for United Way of Olmsted County, said she would support fully funding the library for a variety of services that come at no charge to city residents and organizations.

“It’s a safe environment, and it provides a lot of resources,” she said, pointing to free meeting spaces, as well as access to digital connections for people who cannot afford it elsewhere. ”I don’t know why we couldn’t utilize the library to provide more services to the city of Rochester.”

Asked specifically about funding added computer resources at the library, both candidates said they would ensure people had access to updated technology.

“I think computers are essential to everything we do these days, including tracking your inoculations, ordering things and communicating with people,” Wahl said, adding that a lack of access can lead to people falling through the cracks.

Castro agreed, but said she’d like to go a step further when it comes to helping more people find affordable digital access.

“It’s also a great opportunity to work with the county to talk about maybe creating the internet as a public utility,” she said.

The idea of increasing collaboration with the county was supported by both candidates in response to another question, which pointed to potential conflicts between city and county operations.

Wahl and Castro said they were unaware of specific conflicts, but both pointed to a desire to build on existing relationships and forge new opportunities.

“The leadership of both city and county are housed in the same building,” Wahl pointed out. “If there are avenues of communication that need to be opened up, it seems to me it should be fairly easy to establish personal relationships so we can collaborate well.”

He said shared goals and residents point to a need to work together.

Castro said as chairwoman of the Olmsted County Human Rights Commission she already has a working relationship with many commissioners, but there are opportunities ahead to build on that for shared services.

“Many of the county commissioners are also up for re-election, so that is an opportunity for new folks who are coming into leadership to be able to build relationships with each other,” she said, pointing to at least four commissioner seats that will be filled with new commissioners.

Castro and Wahl are seeking to fill the seat being vacated by council member Nick Campion, who decided to step down after serving two terms.

The candidates are on the Nov. 8 ballot for a four-year term on the council, serving a ward that includes much of Northwest Rochester

The Rochester chapter of the League of Women Voters has more forums planned for city and Olmsted County candidates. They are:

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12: Ward 1 Rochester City Council candidates Andy Hemenway and Patrick Keane

7:30 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 12: District 3 Olmsted County Commissioner candidates Karl Johnson and Gregg Wright

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Olmsted County attorney candidates Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18: Rochester mayor candidates Kim Norton and Britt Noser

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 2 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Gabe Perkins and Dave Senjem

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19: District 1 Olmsted County commissioner candidates Laurel Podulke-Smith and Loring Stead

Questions during the forums come from the league, audience members and event co-sponsors, the Post Bulletin and Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce.