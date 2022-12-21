SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Rochester's 'Warm Place To Be' program returning with severe weather

Transit service will start providing fare-free access to city buses on Thursday, for people needing to escape extreme cold.

Rochester Public Transit
Rochester Public Transit will start offering fare-free access to buses on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, for anyone who needs to escape cold temperatures.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Staff reports
December 21, 2022 11:51 AM
ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Transit plans to offer fare-free access to city buses, starting Thursday, for people wanting to escape cold weather, with wind chill values expected to drop as low as minus-40 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning with anticipated sub-zero temperatures for the Rochester area from Thursday to Saturday.

During that time, anyone caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an Rochester Public Transit driver that they need to escape the cold and warm up, and no fare will be charged to board the bus.

Since most transit routes start and end in Downtown Rochester, running in 30-minute intervals in the peak times and 60-minute intervals during midday, evening and weekend/holiday service, anyone taking advantage of the emergency program should take care not to find themselves stranded a long way from home.

Local emergency management officials are pointing to significant risks related to exposure to cold temperatures. A body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced, which can lead to serious health problems.

When the weather is extremely cold, they urge staying indoors and dressing properly, if needing to go outdoors.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
