Rochester's 'Warm Place To Be' program returning with severe weather

ROCHESTER — Rochester Public Transit plans to offer fare-free access to city buses, starting Thursday, for people wanting to escape cold weather, with wind chill values expected to drop as low as minus-40 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning with anticipated sub-zero temperatures for the Rochester area from Thursday to Saturday.

During that time, anyone caught outside in a dangerous situation can simply notify an Rochester Public Transit driver that they need to escape the cold and warm up, and no fare will be charged to board the bus.

Since most transit routes start and end in Downtown Rochester, running in 30-minute intervals in the peak times and 60-minute intervals during midday, evening and weekend/holiday service, anyone taking advantage of the emergency program should take care not to find themselves stranded a long way from home.

Local emergency management officials are pointing to significant risks related to exposure to cold temperatures. A body begins to lose heat faster than it can be produced, which can lead to serious health problems.

When the weather is extremely cold, they urge staying indoors and dressing properly, if needing to go outdoors.