Rollover crash in Dodge County injures Kasson woman

DODGE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash on Highway 30 near Hayfield Township injured a Kasson woman Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

Allie Marie Splittstoesser, 17, of Kasson, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala west on Highway 30 and 210th Ave. at 3:57 p.m. when she lost control of the car and it rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

Spilttsoesser was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The report stated snow/ice road conditions were a factor in the crash.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Hayfield Fire Department and Hayfield Ambulance responded to the crash.