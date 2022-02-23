Rollover crash in Dodge County injures Kasson woman
The vehicle was traveling west on Highway 30 near Hayfield Township when it lost control and rolled.
DODGE COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash on Highway 30 near Hayfield Township injured a Kasson woman Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
Allie Marie Splittstoesser, 17, of Kasson, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Impala west on Highway 30 and 210th Ave. at 3:57 p.m. when she lost control of the car and it rolled, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Spilttsoesser was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital - Saint Marys with non-life threatening injuries.
The report stated snow/ice road conditions were a factor in the crash.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Hayfield Fire Department and Hayfield Ambulance responded to the crash.
